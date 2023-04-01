featured breaking
House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson joins Ground-Breaking for Tulsa’s new Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center
Oklahoma City – State House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, joyfully celebrated a new Tulsa-based state center, joining other public officials at confetti-filled event this week.
The new Tulsa facility was touted in a press release as "An unprecedented public-private partnership for better mental health." A celebration for the Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Care was held on Thursday (March 30).
Upon completion, a 106-bed hospital will, according to a state government release "replace the current Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health and will feature a 24-hour crisis response Urgent Recovery Center."
Presently set for late 2024 or early 2025 opening, the center is a partnership, the release said, among "the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, the City and County of Tulsa as well as several philanthropic organizations led by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation,” said ODMHSAS (Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services) Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges.
(https://oklahoma.gov/odmhsas/about/public-information/press-releases-and-other-news/2023/new-oklahoma-psychiatric-care-center-breaks-ground.html )
In a statement shared with The City Sentinel newspaper, Representative Munson reflected, "It was an honor to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center — a 140,000-square-foot ... facility that will double the number of beds in the current state-operated facility in Tulsa.
"As a member of the Legislature and the Joint Committee on Pandemic and Relief Funding, your hope is that the work you do is positive and truly helps Oklahomans all across our state.
"Today, because of the financial investment in our state with American Rescue Plan dollars, I can confidently say our collective work will help thousands of Oklahomans with critical services executed in state-of the-art facilities by smart, hardworking and passionate mental and behavioral health professionals that will ensure every person can and will live up to their fullest and highest potential. The future is bright for Oklahoma."
The referenced event included City Councilor Phil Lakin and Mayor GT Bynum, Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges, state Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Rep. Munson, and Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum.
Commissioner Slatton-Hodges characterized the center as "one of the single largest investments in behavioral health ever made by Oklahoma lawmakers."
According to a Mental Health & Substance Abuse summary, "Approximately 140,000 residents in Tulsa and surrounding communities suffer from some sort of mental health challenge each year. Nearly 8% of children and youth in the greater Tulsa area have a serious emotional disturbance."
The new Psychiatric Care Center will be located in the OSU Academic Medical District in downtown Tulsa, near to the new Tulsa V.A. Hospital in and the OSU Medical Center, near near the crossing of 3 Street and Houston.
The Legislature approved use of $38 million in ARPA funding, with private donors and government partnerships providing the rest of $70 cost.
Bill Major, Executive director of the Zarrow Family Foundations, said the center "will be a state-owned asset made better by private support and strong local partnerships.”
OSU-CHS (Center for Health Sciences) President Johnny Stephens said he and Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum have a shared vision to make OSU a leader in patient care and mental health services.
The Psychiatric Care Center will "nearly double the number of beds available to patients and is expected to add 100 new jobs in addition to 50 new residency spots for medical students. It will serve an estimated 1,000 or more additional patients a year, reducing mental health-related emergency department visits, incarcerations and homelessness," a posting for the state Mental Health and Substance Abuse agency said.
Slatton-Hodges said, “People need to know that behavioral health challenges, including substance use, can be treated just as successfully, if not more so, than other types of illnesses. This is not a secret, and this new hospital stands as a testament to that.”
Patrick McGuigan
