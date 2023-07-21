Yesterday Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spoke to a crowd at the Cox Convention Center for the 2023 state of the city address in which he stressed the need to a new arena. Holt said, "Your engagement here is a commitment to the future not only will you know what's next for Oklahoma City I expect you to make it happen."
There is no city in the nation that is more mission focused than Oklahoma City with what we have done with MAPS. Holt mentioned how Oklahoma City has methodically moved through a to-do list to have all of these accomplishments. Oklahoma City is clearly a city on the move and the world knows it.
When many think of OKC the image that they see or have in their minds is our arena and with this the city needs to build a new arena to ensure that all of the opportunities that we have had because of this arena will continue.
In 2017 voters approved a billion dollars in core infrastructure. It included street repair, permanent funding for over 120 police officers, and voters made it clear they wanted to invest in quality of life including human needs through the $1.1 billion dollars for MAPS3. The Mayor said he is pleased to see the commitment to the future.
Mayor Holt talks about accomplishments and the future at Thursday's state of the city address
The one-billion-dollar bond initiative was the single largest commitment to education in our state's history, the average age of a school building in Oklahoma City is 72 years and the Mayor is proud of the community pulling together to plan for the future to help mitigate many problems that may come our way as time passes.
"The state of our city is confident," said Mayor Holt.
Editor's Note: Editor Emeritus Patrick B. McGuigan contributed to this story
