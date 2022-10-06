Oklahoma City – Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, announced the Restorative Workforce Initiative at Wednesday's ceremonial signing of House Bill 4369 at the Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center.
H.B. 4369, authored by Hill, allows people on parole to reduce their time through good behavior and maintained employment. Hill said since the bill offers a way to reduce time spent on parole, it eliminates the current option for inmates to remain in prison an additional six months past their sentence, saving taxpayer dollars.
“I’m grateful to our fellow members and to Governor Kevin Stitt for supporting this common-sense criminal justice legislation,” said Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, who carried H.B.4369 in the Senate.
“This is something the majority of states have already put into place. We know from those other states that this can help reduce recidivism, help these individuals towards the right path to become contributing members of society, and improve public safety.”
H.B. 4369 and the Sarah Stitt Act, which provides people leaving incarceration with necessary documentation to find housing and employment, are part of Hill's new Restorative Workforce Initiative, which focuses on easing the transition into civilian life while reducing the recidivism rate and spurring Oklahoma's economy.
"We know the number one way to reduce recidivism is a well-paying job," Rep. Hill said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
"The Restorative Workforce Initiative is about connecting employers with an untapped and prepared workforce. It's one piece of the puzzle as we solve how to reduce recidivism and address the workforce gap facing every business, and I'm grateful for Governor Stitt's support of common-sense criminal justice reform."
Hill said the initiative was inspired by two companies in his district, 777 Roofing & Construction and Plaster & Wald Consulting Corporation, who were already actively seeking to employ people leaving incarceration, as well as Mustang residents Doug and Jennifer Eckert, who were influential in the discussion.
The Mustang legislator challenged companies who are struggling to hire to look at this potential supply of hardworking Oklahomans.
"Every company looking to fill positions, especially companies in the trade industry, could find actual solutions to their workforce gap by giving these dependable Oklahomans who've served their time the second chance they deserve," Hill said.
Hill said interested employers should reach out to restorativeworkforce@doc.ok.gov to set up interviews with people scheduled to be released soon.
Participating in the event at the Kate Barnard facility was Grover Norquist, a conservative leader long active in criminal justice reform efforts nationwide
Norquist was in the Oklahoma City area on Wednesday (October 6), where he participated in a local podcast and visited with legislators and opinion leaders in and around the capital city. Norquist is perhaps best known for his work at Americans for Tax Reform, a national organization that works for consevative-oriented policy reforms, and with a diverse range of organizations seeking reforms in the legal system.
H.B. 4369 goes into effect Nov. 1.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.