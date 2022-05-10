OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 1464 into law.
Authored by Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, the measure requires the Oklahoma State Health Department’s (OSDH) screening list to be updated regularly to match the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP).
“With many medical conditions, early detection is absolutely crucial to getting proper treatment to prevent future complications and medical problems,” Hicks said.
“Newborn screenings are our best weapon in detecting and treating these conditions to help improve the lives of Oklahomans.”
The RUSP includes a list of genetic, metabolic, hormonal, and functional conditions that are undetectable at birth except through testing. Oklahoma currently only screens for 57 of the 61 federally-recommended conditions, along with two point-of-care conditions.
National guidelines for testing are established by the U.S. Secretary of Health in coordination with the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (ACHDNC). Currently, the RUSP includes 35 core conditions and 26 secondary conditions.
“Updating medical screenings for newborns in Oklahoma to match the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel used federally will help provide early treatment and management opportunities that might not otherwise be available," Strom said.
"These screenings can help prevent possible disabilities and reduce infant mortality rates, while also helping parents prepare for any health issues their baby might have. I'm glad Governor Stitt signed this bipartisan, common sense legislation.”
The proposal had overwhelming majority support as it moved through the Legislature.
The bill will go into effect on November 1, 2024.
