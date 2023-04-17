Washington, D.C. — More and more Americans are turning to alternative medicine, either to complement standard medical care or to use as an alternative to conventional medical approaches.
As many as one third of American adults are using some form of alternative medical care, according to a National Health Interview Survey reported several years ago on CNN.
The data comes from the National Health Statistics Report, a survey of more than 89,000 American adults and more than 17,000 children four to 17 years old.
Unlike health insurance, many Health Care Sharing Ministries allow members to share costs of alternative therapies.
“This is one of the most striking advantages offered by many Health Care Sharing Ministries,” says Katy Talento, executive director of the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries (The Alliance, ahcsm.org).
“Most insurance plans outright exclude or narrowly limit access to alternative care such as chiropractors, naturopathic providers, nutrition and health coaches, acupuncturists and others. But members of many Health Care Sharing Ministries are free to seek these types of services and have the expenses shared by other members.”
Among adults 18 and over, increases were seen from 2012 to 2017 in the use of alternative and complementary care models such as chiropractic care and acupuncture during the preceding 12 months, according to the National Health Interview Survey in 2018.
“Whether people use it as their main form of health care or in conjunction with a conventional health care approach, the use of holistic or naturopathic health care approaches are surging in popularity,” Talento says.
“Rather than being constrained by strict physician limitations, many Health Care Sharing Ministry members are able to access the practices and treatments that best suit their needs.”
“Complementary” and “alternative medicine” include holistic, traditional and time-tested, and homeopathic health practices that are not usually incorporated into conventional protocols, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“Complementary medicine” is care that is used along with standard medical protocols, while “alternative medicine” is used in place of standard medical protocols.
Examples of both include acupuncture, chiropractic care, naturopathy, homeopathy, herbalism, mind-body therapies such as meditative or directed prayer, nutritional counseling, health coaching, microbiome support, herbs, and other nutritional therapies.
“Health Care Sharing Ministries champion the freedom to choose what is best among the many health care options that exist for ourselves and our families,” Talento says.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance of Health Care Sharing Ministries is a 501(c)(6) trade organization representing the common interests of Health Care Sharing Ministry organizations which are facilitating the sharing of health care needs (financial, emotional, and spiritual) by individuals and families, and their participants.
The Alliance engages with federal and state regulators, members of the media, and the Christian community to provide accurate and timely information on health care sharing.
