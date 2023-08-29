Oklahoma City -– The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has appointed 19 individuals to the newly created Medicaid Delivery System Quality Advisory Committee.
According to a press release from the agency, “These individuals include providers, hospital and integrated health system representatives, health care community members and members of the academic community with subject matter expertise.”
Pursuant to 56 O.S. 4002.13 of the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Act, the Medicaid Delivery System Quality Advisory Committee will provide oversight and evaluate performance across all quality-related aspects and make recommendations to OHCA and the OHCA Board on measures to be used by the contracted entities in OHCA’s new comprehensive health care model, SoonerSelect.
“This provider-led committee will assist OHCA in maintaining the highest standards for our SoonerSelect partners," said Ellen Buettner, OHCA Chief Executive Officer.
"OHCA is committed to consistently upholding exceptional quality and ensuring the best possible care for SoonerCare members."
The Quality Committee members announced Monday are:
Melissa Abbott, Pharm.D., Medicaid Account Executive at Eisai, Inc.
Monica Basu, Public Policy Specialist at George Kaiser Family Foundation
Josh Cantwell, M.S.W., Chief Operating Officer at Grand Lake Mental Health Center
Todd Clapp, M.D., Division Chief of Primary Care at Integris Health
Patricia Daily, M.D., OB-GYN, Saint Francis Warren Clinic
Sandra Gilliland, M.D., Director of Clinical Quality at Variety Care
Patrice Greenwalt, RN, Vice President of Quality and Clinical Initiatives at Oklahoma Hospital Association
Teresa Huggins, Chief Executive Officer at Stigler Health and Wellness
Corie Kaiser, M.S., Director of the Office of Rural Health at Oklahoma State University
Jason LePak, M.D., President and Clinical Dyad Leader at Ascension Medical Group
Barbara O’Brien, RN, Director of Office of Perinatal Quality at the University of Oklahoma
J’Dene Rogers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Integrity Pathways
Kristi Sager, APRN-CNP, Owner of Wellspring Family Clinic
Saqib Sheikh, M.D., Service Chief for Department of Medicine at OU Health Edmond Medical Center
Robyn Sunday-Allen, M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer at Oklahoma City Indian Clinic
Sarah Van Alstine, Occupational Therapist at Fundamental Therapy Solutions
Lance Walker, Physical Therapist and Executive Director of the Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute at Oklahoma State University
James Willis, M.A., State Manager at Youth Villages
Mark Woodring, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Healthcare Administration & Policy at University of Oklahoma
"These providers were selected based on their expertise in their specialty area and their commitment to health care quality," State Medicaid Director Traylor Rains said.
"OHCA looks forward to working collaboratively on quality measures to produce better health outcomes for Oklahomans."
Committee meetings will begin early fall 2023 and are subject to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act.
