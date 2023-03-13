Oklahoma City -- Last week, House Bill 2716 authored by Freshman Representative Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City, passed the House floor and is headed to the Senate for consideration.
 
H.B. 2716 requires the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to report families moving off the Department of Developmental Disability Services (DDS) waiting list and document services those families are receiving. The bill also requires the department to identify what other supports may be available to help families while they are waiting for services.
 
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) reported more than 5,000 families with children and adults with developmental disabilities are on the waiting list to receive services.
 
Rep. Hefner is the parent of an adult with developmental disabilities. In a press release sent to The City Sentinel, she said families have been on the waiting list for up to 15 years.
 
“As a working mother and legislator, I know first-hand the amount of pressure and strain parents are under to ensure their children with developmental disabilities are able to live safe, healthy, independent and productive lives,” Rep. Hefner said.
 
DDS provides a variety of services to support the independence and health of Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This includes personal care like occupational and speech therapy and services like career assistance and job placement.
 
Rep. Hefner explained: “My plan with H.B. 2716 is to give families information on how the waiting list is moving by tracking the number of families that are currently on the list, the average waiting time and how many families are moved off the waiting list and receiving services.
 
“Because the waiting list was so long when we funded the elimination, tracking the progress and impact to families should be a priority for the state.”
 
In conjunction with House Bill 4466 last year -- which appropriated $32.5 million to eliminate the DDS waiting list -- Rep. Hefner said she hopes public reporting and tracking of this information will empower families and keep the list moving until there is no longer a waiting list.
 
Background on last year's legislation touching the waiting list issues can be reviewed here:
 
“This bill is about making sure Oklahoma families are healthy. It’s about making sure all families are supported. It’s about making sure families with children or adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities have the information they need to make the right decisions for a healthy, happy family,” Rep. Hefner said.
 
Those eligible for services from DDS must be:
 
* An Oklahoma resident
* Over three years old
* An IQ of 70 or below
* A qualified diagnosis of a developmental disability
 
The version that cleared committee "requires the Department of Human Services (DHS) to report information quarterly to the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) and within 30 days of a written request being sent to LOFT. Beginning July 1, 2023, DHS must report to LOFT any payments made to providers in the prior fiscal year for home- and community-based services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and a strategic plan for serving more individuals with intellectual disabilities through these services including goals and progress towards goal achievement."
 
In research and fiscal analysis, the proposed legislation was deemed to have "neutral impact."
 
Co-sponsorting the Hefner legislation is state Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa. The proposal sailed through the House on an 87-0 vote, with 14 members listed as "excused."
 
 
Senator Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is sponsor of the measure in the upper chamber of the Legislature.
 
Note: Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, adapting and slightly expanding it from a press release sent by the House Communications & Public Affairs staff.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.