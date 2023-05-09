Get ready to wag your tails in excitement as the City of Newcastle breaks ground on a new animal shelter with the help of Guernsey, a design and consulting firm in Oklahoma City.
The new animal shelter promises to provide a loving and compassionate home with a larger design to house 27 dogs and 12 cats and provide a comfortable and safe place to stay until they find their forever homes.
To ensure the dogs have access to fresh air and sunshine, 12 dog runs will be connected to an exterior run. Additionally, a play yard will be included for dogs to exercise and interact with potential adopters.
All finishes inside the shelter will be highly durable and easy to clean to maintain a healthy environment for the animals. Visitors will be greeted with a lobby and indoor meeting room to visit animals that are available for adoption.
“As an architect, I have always believed that our creations can bring about a positive change in the world. Designing an animal shelter fulfills my passion for creating great spaces and brings immense value to the community by providing a safe haven for animals in need,” Guernsey Architect Keith Holman said.
“It’s a privilege to work on such meaningful projects that touch not only our human lives but also the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves.”
Nabholz Construction took the designs and began building the 4,394-square-foot structure starting this month.
Guernsey’s strategic construction methods were chosen with the intention of future expansion as the city grows, further pursuing a prosperous yet welcoming environment for all in the city of Newcastle.
“As a growing city, Newcastle must maintain a high standard of service for our citizens,” stated Kevin Self, Newcastle City Manager. “By working with knowledgeable construction partners, we ensure the efficient allocation of tax dollars in Newcastle. This animal shelter is a prime example of our practical approach, as we address not only our current needs, but also anticipate future demands.”
Guernsey strives to make a positive impact in all areas of Newcastle. In February, the company celebrated the groundbreaking of the Newcastle Fire Station #1.
"We are honored to be working on these important projects in Newcastle," Holman said. "The animal shelter and fire station represent our commitment to work alongside the city of Newcastle to support the community, its residents, and furry friends."
Guernsey commemorated the groundbreaking with a donation to the Newcastle Animal Shelter during the widespread outbreak of the canine flu in Oklahoma. At a time when shelters have closed to the public across the state, Guernsey provided a donation of pill packets for medications, toys, and bedding.
About Guernsey
Guernsey is 100% employee-owned and a leading provider of design and consulting services. Founded in 1928, Guernsey has developed an impressive base of clients worldwide, including federal, state and local government; military; utilities; tribal; higher education; Fortune 500 companies; and the oil and gas industry sectors. Guernsey is an employee-owned, multi-discipline firm providing innovative answers for complex projects with engineers, architects, planners, consultants, environmental scientists, designers, analysts, accountants and project managers. Realize the Guernsey difference at https://www.guernsey.us/.
About NabholzFounded in 1949, Nabholz is now a multi-service contractor providing construction, industrial, excavation, specialty, environmental, and railroad services. Nabholz’ Oklahoma City office was established in 2001 and is part of the company’s network of locations across Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Connecticut. For more information, visit www.nabholz.com.
