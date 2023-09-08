OKLAHOMA CITY - The 13th annual Prairie Dinner, & Jazz event will be held from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Sunday October 8 at The Mansion, 3101 NE 50th Street in Oklahoma City. The evening is hosted by Green Connections, a 501c3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to ecological education.
Guests will enjoy a three-course locavore feast, provided once again by Kam’s Kookery at Guilford Gardens, “served family-style across our signature long table,” said Pat Hoerth Batchelder, Green Connections board member and resident of the CommonWealth Urban Farms community in Oklahoma City.
There will be an open wine bar, live music provided by the Prairie Jazz Trio and a raffle featuring Oklahoma products and entertainment opportunities. The public is invited to see old friends and meet new ones while supporting environmental education in Oklahoma, Pat noted.
Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner is an annual tradition held every autumn since 2009. Originally held on the prairie at Turtle Rock Farm, east of Billings, Oklahoma, the fundraiser has now moved to other locations closer to Oklahoma City which celebrate life on the Oklahoma urban prairie.
“The Mansion is in an historic part of the city—right on the urban prairie—that many of us don't know about,” Pat said. “Green Connections board members are excited to be able to hold our prairie celebration and fund-raiser there this year.”
The Mansion was built in 1937 by Wyatt H. Slaughter, the first African American physician in Oklahoma City, Pat noted.
Pat continued, “It's a beautiful setting, where guests can observe the striking place where two of the 12 bioregions in Oklahoma meet: the mixed grass prairie and the Cross Timbers, within Oklahoma City, which was built on the prairie and in the cross timbers.”
Funds raised at Prairie Dinner & Jazz help to support the group's earth education programs with various partners throughout the year. Green Connections also has hosted infra-structure tours, and, coming up, is planning a “fun day-away to help remind participants of the amazing planet that is our home.”
Green Connections partnerships include CommonWealth Urban Farms, Fertile Ground, and Lillian Timber Farms, which work to provide education about the environment and sustainability.
Board member Sara Braden said, ““Meet our partner organizations and see the exciting work being done in Central Oklahoma to promote environmental education. It will be a fun-filled evening you won't want to miss.”
Tickets to the Prairie Dinner and Jazz are $75 per person. Reserve your place at the table at greenconnectionsok.org.
