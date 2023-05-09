Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed Legislation that could prevent fentanyl overdose deaths.
Democratic Whip Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City sponsored the law. It will go into effect on Nov. 1 this year.
House Bill 1987 would allow Oklahomans to carry fentanyl test strips legally without the strips being considered drug paraphernalia.
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel, Representative Dollens said he was "Pleased to announce that H.B. 1987 was signed into law, decriminalizing fentanyl test strips.
"This harm reduction bill will help prevent overdoses, assist with rehabilitation, and save lives. Nonprofits can now distribute these strips without fear or lawsuits. A crucial step forward."
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, fentanyl is one of the leading substances involved in the drug overdose crisis in Oklahoma.
In 2019, there were 47 fentanyl overdose deaths.
In 2022, the number of deaths ballooned to 300 according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
The proposal passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives in late March, on a vote of 58-22, with an unusually high 21 members not voting ("excused").
State Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, was House co-sponsor.
In the state Senate, the bill was sponsored by Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.
The measure had smooth sailing, gaining 45-0 support.
Only three senators did not vote ("excused").
“Fentanyl testing strips are an easy, smart way to give people at risk of fentanyl exposure more information to help keep them safe,” Dollens explained.
“These strips are reliable and can be a real lifesaver, providing users with a simple way to check for the presence of fentanyl.”
Rep. Dollens added, "By testing for the drug, people can take steps to protect themselves and reduce their risk of overdose and death.
“Oklahoma is facing a serious addiction crisis and synthetic fentanyl is extremely deadly. The hope of this bill is to save vulnerable Oklahomans who are struggling with addiction.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a House communications staff press release, while adding information on the final roll call votes in both House and Senate, and naming the co-sponsors in each chamber of the Legislature.
