breaking
Governor Stitt Celebrates Final Passage of ‘Transformative’ School Choice Bill -- but Oklahoma House holds it
Governor Kevin Stitt last week celebrated final passage of House Bill 1934, the ‘Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act’. But the measure (which comfortably has passed both chambers of the State Legislature) was held at the Speaker’s desk as gridlock continues over which version or versions of combined teacher pay hikes, school funding and choice options are sent to the governor.
The proposed law H.B. 1934 cleared the House of Representatives by a vote total of 61-31.
"Today is a major victory for parents and students across the state," said Governor Stitt.
"With the House’s action ..., we have made transformative change to improve education outcomes for Oklahoma students. I am grateful to all members of the Legislature who have stood with parents and gotten school choice across the finish line."
In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Stitt reiterated his support for an expansive school choice solution, saying in part:
"Every child deserves a quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status or background."
The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act provides the following amount for parents who choose to send their child to a private or charter school outside of their zip code-assigned public school:
* $7,500 per student in households earning under $75,000 annually;
* $7,000 per student in households earning between $75,000 - $100,000 annually;
* $6,500 per student in households earning between $150,000 - $225,000 annually;
* $6,000 per student in households earning between $225,000 - $250,000 annually; and,
* $5,000 per student in households earning over $250,000 annually.
H.B. 1934 also provides $1,000 per child for parents who choose to homeschool.
The bill now sits in the House of Representatives until it is sent to Governor Stitt's desk for his signature.
After the measure cleared the lower chamber on Tuesday (May 2), the House leadership chose to hold the bill, not advancing it to the governor for his signature.
Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, issued a statement declaring support for parental choice in education, but explaining his rationale for not sending the measure to the governor at this time:
"There are various stakeholders in education, but the common denominator is students. The House supports students. We support parents. We support teachers. We support schools.
"We don't want any more political games played with school funding, and it's time for the Senate to work with us to create a public school funding plan that works for all.
“We are confident we can get this done, and have passed the Senate tax credit plan as a show of good will and compromise. The ball is now in the Senate's court to meet the House halfway on public education funding."
Also last Tuesday, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, issued a statement – in the opening words of release from his office, “After the Oklahoma House of Representatives rejected the largest teacher pay raise in state history while holding school choice hostage in the lower chamber.”
Treat conveyed deep frustration that McCall and House Republicans – in a unanimous move supported by Democrats – would not allow key portions of the Senate majority’s approach to education improvement to move to the state’s chief executive.
“It is beyond disappointing that the Oklahoma House of Representatives chose to unanimously reject the largest teacher pay raise in state history on Teacher Appreciation Day (May 2), of all days. … I encourage every teacher in the state to ask their House members and Speaker Charles McCall why they didn’t want them to get a pay raise this year,” the leader of the upper chamber said.
Treat continued:
“[T]he unprecedented move to hold the school choice legislation, hostage, until the Senate agrees to pass the constitutionally questionable Oklahoma Student Fund and other pet projects is also a non-starter for the Senate Republican caucus.
“The plan we sent them treats every student the same no matter what their zip code is. Their plan with the Oklahoma Student Fund is to disproportionately give kids in certain areas (for instance, Atoka Public Schools) more money than all others. Their plan is a ridiculous and shameful notion that segregates children. The Senate is simply saying – to treat every kid the same.”
Treat also asserted, “In reality, the only thing the House of Representatives is doing for every student, every parent and every teacher is telling them they are not worth being taken seriously and they are more interested in playing a zero-sum game where no one is going to win.”
To read Treat full statement, go to: (https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/in-response-to-education-votes-in-the-oklahoma-house/ ) .
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this article for posting, working with press releases issued by the offices of Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. Pat added some narrative sentences to blend the information provided.
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Tips for Designing and Maintaining a Low-Maintenance Garden
- Governor Stitt Celebrates Final Passage of ‘Transformative’ School Choice Bill -- but Oklahoma House holds it
- Stitt signs Dobrinski's Domestic Violence Victim Assistance Bill into Law
- Solar Panels now adorn the Church of the Open Arms in Oklahoma City
- Education Beyond Stereotypes: Commentary
- In the Pacific Rachel Goad of Purcell, Oklahoma, serves Seventh Fleet’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
- High Court grants Glossip stay — Dr. Phil, Don Knight, Sister Helen and legislators plan May 9 Capitol Justice Rally
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip execution
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen endorses Donald J. Trump for President
- Pratt & Whitney announces $255 million expansion in Oklahoma City
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Preparing for Tornadoes in Oklahoma City
- School choice has yet to become a reality - Commentary
- Half Sunken Car Spotted by Coach Was Stolen from DHS According to OKCFD
- Committee to assess accident-prone I-35 corridor
- Biden Administration threatens Tulsa Hospital over candle
- Oklahoma On Verge of Major Education Accomplishment - Commentary
- Cattlemen's earns another distinction
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.