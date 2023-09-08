Oklahoma City -- This week, Governor Kevin Stitt announced plans to hold a 9/11 Remembrance Service at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial.

The program is set for early Monday morning, September 11 -- the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America in 2001.

WHO:

Governor Kevin Stitt

Secretary John Nash, Military and Veteran Affairs

Maj. General Thomas Mancino, Adjutant General, Oklahoma National Guard

State Fire Marshal, Chief Keith Bryant

Santa Fe South Color Guard, Santa Fe South Choir

WHEN:

Monday, September 11, 2023, 8 a.m.

WHERE:

Oklahoma Veterans Memorial, 2100 N Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, 73105

Notes: The Oklahoma Veterans Memorial is located outside of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building. Parking is available in the visitors lot on the south side of the Capitol building. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected the photographs used with this story.

 
 

