Uncommonly Good Contract Services
Goodwill’s Contract Services
Goodwill Contract Services fulfills our mission of helping people overcome challenges to employment by providing opportunities to join Oklahoma’s workforce and serve as a valuable part of the central Oklahoma community. We are committed to seeking outcomes that have long-term, life-changing benefits by upskilling our employees and supporting them as they carve their own pathways to economic mobility.
When you contract with Goodwill, you champion a mission that trains and empowers people who bring professionalism, accountability, and customer service to a whole new level. You are not only receiving outstanding service, you’re providing important employment support for our community and the region.
JANITORIAL SERVICES TEAM
Goodwill has a robust department dedicated to providing janitorial services, cleaning over 1.5 million square feet throughout the state. Goodwill is proud to have been performing these services for some of Oklahoma’s landmark offices over the past two decades. As a full-service cleaning contractor, we offer the best value in janitorial services by exhibiting exceptional attention to detail and ensure we meet and exceed our customers’ quality standards.
SECURITY SERVICES TEAM
Goodwill’s security services team provides trained, security guards equipped to provide on-site protection needs. Each security officer is CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training) certified and trained in CPR, first-aid and first response. With Goodwill’s long-standing reputation in this field, we attract, screen, train and hire unarmed security professionals to fit our central Oklahoma community’s needs.
In addition to providing highly trained professionals, we offer online CLEET certification training. Those interested in working security with Goodwill’s clients across the state may qualify for free training. Learn more about our job opportunities here.
You may also contact us at security@okgoodwill.org
