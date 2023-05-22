Goodwill
 
Goodwill will celebrate the opening of its first-ever standalone Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services location in Midwest City on Thursday this week.
 
WHAT: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house for its first-ever standalone Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services location, offering commercial cleaning and security to businesses in central Oklahoma. With this dedicated space, Goodwill hopes to solidify its presence as a competitive service provider in the OKC metro.
First-rate contractors like Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services can deliver customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, and its mission-driven approach sets Goodwill apart.
By contracting with Goodwill, companies are not only receiving outstanding service but providing support to Oklahomans overcoming challenges to employment. More information can be found at okgoodwill.org/contract-services.
 
WHEN:  Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
 
WHERE: 6824 E Reno Ave, Midwest City, OK 73110
 
WHO:

Uncommonly Good Contract Services

Goodwill’s Contract Services

Goodwill Contract Services fulfills our mission of helping people overcome challenges to employment by providing opportunities to join Oklahoma’s workforce and serve as a valuable part of the central Oklahoma community. We are committed to seeking outcomes that have long-term, life-changing benefits by upskilling our employees and supporting them as they carve their own pathways to economic mobility.

When you contract with Goodwill, you champion a mission that trains and empowers people who bring professionalism, accountability, and customer service to a whole new level. You are not only receiving outstanding service, you’re providing important employment support for our community and the region.

JANITORIAL SERVICES TEAM

Goodwill has a robust department dedicated to providing janitorial services, cleaning over 1.5 million square feet throughout the state. Goodwill is proud to have been performing these services for some of Oklahoma’s landmark offices over the past two decades. As a full-service cleaning contractor, we offer the best value in janitorial services by exhibiting exceptional attention to detail and ensure we meet and exceed our customers’ quality standards.

SECURITY SERVICES TEAM

Goodwill’s security services team provides trained, security guards equipped to provide on-site protection needs. Each security officer is CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training) certified and trained in CPR, first-aid and first response. With Goodwill’s long-standing reputation in this field, we attract, screen, train and hire unarmed security professionals to fit our central Oklahoma community’s needs.

In addition to providing highly trained professionals, we offer online CLEET certification training. Those interested in working security with Goodwill’s clients across the state may qualify for free training. Learn more about our job opportunities here.

You may also contact us at security@okgoodwill.org

  
About Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services:
Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services is Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma’s contract services provider for commercial cleaning and security. For more than 20 years, our contractors have delivered customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, and our mission-driven approach sets us apart. By contracting with us, you're not only receiving outstanding service, but you also provide support to Oklahomans overcoming challenges to employment. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help keep your business clean and safe: okgoodwill.org/contract-services
 
--
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.