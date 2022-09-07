 
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) held its second annual Work the Runway fundraising fashion show on Friday, August 19, at the Oklahoma History Center.
 
This year's proceeds benefited the Goodwill Career Pathways Institute (GCPI) scholarship program, which provides free job training to youth, veterans and those re-entering the workforce after imprisonment.
 
This year's theme was “Through the Decades.” Chief Executive Officer Jim Priest kicked off the evening with a toast to the donors, sponsors, guests and Goodwill staff and beneficiaries in attendance.
 
While any attire was welcomed, guests were encouraged to participate in the theme by wearing clothing inspired by 50s-2000s fashion.
 
Goodwill associates and local social media influencers came together to showcase and model various styles found at Goodwill stores.
 
The interactive fashion show featured music from DJ Carte Blanche. The Good Threads Boutique returned this year with high-end vintage items from Goodwill stores for guests to shop.
 
Guests were encouraged to reminisce and show off their outfits in a “glamour shot” photo booth.
 
 
To learn about Goodwill and its mission, or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit
 
 
About Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items.
 
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this story. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

