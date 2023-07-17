Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma will host a job fair on Thursday July 20th from 12-2 at 316 S. Blackwelder, Goodwill's downtown headquarters.
Goodwill of Central Oklahoma is a community based nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a job connection center throughout 37 countries.
Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items.
The event will have several local and national businesses including:
- Costco
- Dale Rogers Training Center
- Employbridge/Resource MFG
- Goodwill Retail
- Goodwill Security & Janitorial Services
- Hertz
- Lopez Foods
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Omni Hotels & Resorts
- USPS
The event is open to the public with no RSVP required. There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews so those seeking jobs should come in professional attire.
To learn more about this event, visit https:// www.okgoodwill.org/event/goodwill-career-fair-8.
