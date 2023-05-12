Shawnee, Oklahoma -- Goodwill handed out 243 gift cards and 50% off coupons totaling more than $6,000 in aid to qualifying residents during the Multi-Agency Resource Center (M.A.R.C.) in Shawnee on May 5 and 6.
Shawnee’s Goodwill store on Kickapoo Ave. had been temporarily closed due to minor damage, but the store’s employees remained on payroll.
In addition, the nonprofit provided $100 Homeland gift cards to aid its Shawnee employees.
“Taking care of our people along with the greater Shawnee community was our biggest priority,” said Frank Holland, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer.
“We felt strongly about supporting our employees and other residents through this difficult time.”
Shawnee’s Goodwill store will reopen on Saturday, May 13.
The store will operate under reduced opening hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday until lighting can be restored in the facility’s parking lot.
Gift cards and discount vouchers distributed to the public can be redeemed at Goodwill stores in Shawnee, Midwest City, Moore, Norman and Ada.
News about the restoration of full ‘Goodwill’ service in the Shawnee area came to The City Sentinel from Sophie Schwechheimer, who joined the Goodwill of Central Oklahoma this past winter.
https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/sophie-schwechheimer-joins-goodwill-industries-of-central-oklahoma-to-support-mission-driven-services/
As reported for The City Sentinel, the April tornado wreaked havoc throughout the area, including on the historic Oklahoma Baptist University campus, where several buildings were seriously damaged, and classes cancelled for several days -- although there were no injuries.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/police/exclusive-interview-obu-president-heath-thomas-says-miraculously-there-were-no-injuries/article_6a730748-e067-11ed-8955-33051c260134.html )
This past week, the OBU commencement exercises were held at First Southern Baptist Church in Del City (southeast Oklahoma City area).
(https://www.okbu.edu/news/2023/05/obu-commencement-set-for-may-20-at-first-southern-baptist-church-del-city.html )
Notes: To find a Goodwill location near you in central Oklahoma, use the online locator at okgoodwill.org. Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 25 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release, adding some information about the broad impact of the tornado and a photo.
