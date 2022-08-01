Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) is hosting its second annual “Work the Runway” fundraising fashion show from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, August 19, at the Oklahoma History Center. This year's proceeds will support the Goodwill Career Pathways Institute (GCPI) scholarship program providing free job training to youth, Veterans and those re-entering the workforce after imprisonment.
“Work the Runway will be a unique experience for guests to celebrate sustainable fashion and support job training for Oklahomans in need,” Goodwill CEO Jim Priest said.
“The entire event provides a close view of what we do here at Goodwill which is helping people overcome challenges to employment.”
The theme this year is “Through the Decades.” While any attire is welcomed, guests are encouraged to participate in the theme by wearing clothing inspired by 50s-2000s fashion. Goodwill associates and local social media influencers will come together to showcase and model various styles found at Goodwill stores.
The interactive fashion show will feature music from DJ Carte Blanche. The Good Threads Boutique will come back this year with high-end vintage items from Goodwill stores for guests to shop. Guests can also reminisce and show off their outfits in a “glamour shot” photo booth.
“Throughout the event, guests will hear how Goodwill has helped transform the lives of our associate models while enjoying fashion, food, music and networking,” Priest continued.
Oklahomans are invited to attend “Work the Runway” on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73105. Visit https://worktherunway.com/ to purchase individual tickets.
Additionally, there are multiple sponsorship opportunities available that offer exclusive benefits.
Presenting sponsors for this event are Mathis Brothers Furniture and Whitten Burrage.
To learn about Goodwill and its mission, or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit
About Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items.
Goodwill Industries annual fashion show to benefit Career Pathways Institute
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
