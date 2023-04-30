breaking
Going the Distance, Running to Remember – Oklahoma City Marathon 2023
- Patrick B. McGuigan and Stacy Martin, The City Sentinel
-
- Updated
- 0
Oklahoma City, April 30, 2023 -- Thousands of runners participating in this year's Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon -- which began at 6:30 a.m. in downtown Oklahoma City – had surged up Gorilla Hill in the Crown Heights area by 8:30 a.m. on this beautiful and mostly sunny day.
Marathon leaders and ambitious 5K runners had passed through the neighborhood an hour or more before as they methodically (and quickly) churned up the Hill.
Temperatures were moderate, yet by that point in their journey most runners (and most walkers) glistened in the early morning sun.
A slight drizzle of rain cooled some runners between 815 and 845 a.m.
The summit in Crown Heights is known worldwide for the well-inflated Blue Gorilla who rises every year -- a day or two before the Memorial run.
It's a fun and entertaining spot on the runners’ route.
Many of the competitors and “just-for-the-joy-of-it runners were not-yet-conceived when the A.P. Murrah Building in downtown Oklahoma City was destroyed in a domestic terrorism attack on April 19, 1995.
One-hundred-sixty-eight people (including 19 children) died as a result of the bombing. And, the journeys toward birth for several unborn children ended along with the lives of their mothers in the explosion at 9:02 a.m. that fateful day.
Twenty-eight years ago on April 19, skies were similarly blue with only a few feathery cloud whisps far above the heart of the city.
That sky was soon darkened as a pillar of smoke arose the bombing site, to drift westward.
The human death toll could have been higher, as more than 600 people were busy at work inside the building, which housed many federal agencies and a credit union.
Numbers cannot tell the full story of those who were in heart of this city when Timothy McVeigh's bomb exploded, nor can the full story of his apprehension (by a Highway Patrolman, about 90 minutes after the explosion) and trial (and McVeigh’s execution in 2001), and the Life-without-Parole prison terms for his co-conspirator Terry Nichols.
A third person, Michael Fortier, who had helped McVeigh build the fertilizer-based bomb, served 12 years.
Despite the youthful median age of runners, a fair number of those engaged in the annual event are well into late-middle age, people who worked or lived somewhere in central Oklahoma when the explosion -- which could be heard in about half of the state -- shattered the calm of what had been expected to be a normal day or work and activity.
Eventually, a "time-portal" memorial was constructed, with the times 9:01 a.m. on the east, and 9:03 a.m. on the west. A reflecting pool runs through the Murrah Building footprint of old. South of the pool, the peaceful grounds of the Memorial have chairs representing each of those who died. North of the slice of water is the “Survivor Tree” at the edge of the Journal-Record building which now houses a memorial.
Those in the Marathon, a community-driven event that began in 2001 as a fundraiser for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, run to remember those who died, those survived, and those of us who were changed forever.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-city-memorial-marathon-looms-at-the-end-of-april/article_cc64194e-e065-11ed-9fc4-bba91f64f58a.html )
The inaugural race kicked off with just shy of 5,000 participants and has grown to host more than 25,000 runners and walkers from every state and several countries.
It’s been named as one of the “must-run marathons” by Runner’s World magazine. It’s also an official Boston qualifying race.
"Honoring Lives, Celebrating Life: The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon" is about more than running — it’s about celebrating life.
That’s the spirit in which the Memorial Marathon was conceptualized by two Oklahoma businessmen who, while on a morning run, created the outline for this inspiring event.
By 8:30 a.m., participants in the 5K run were at N.W. 40 and Classen Boulevard, having made the turn from Shartel Avenue (which runs through the heart of the Crown Heights-Edgemere Heights area), west on N.W. 50, and then south down Classen and, ultimately to the finish line, where full-length Marathoners will arrive later.
The Run to Remember brings together runners and spectators from around the world to honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Each race begins with 168 seconds of silence in honor of those who were killed.
Along the course, runners pass by 168 banners, each representing the name of one of the bombing victims.
They also move past individualized signs held by family of run participants. Some travel from foreign nations to participate. As in past years, all 50 states and the District of Columbia are represented among the participants and the runners.
The race also signifies the strength and resilience of Oklahoma City.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/oklahoma-u-s-senator-markwayne-mullin-reflects-on-the-oklahoma-city-bombing-and-memory-rushed/article_a3199efa-dec7-11ed-9567-bbc73f153a47.html )
Like the Survivor Tree at the Memorial that stands strong today, the community stands equally strong in its support of this memorable event.
Political leaders of every inclination render tribute to the victims, first responders and people in the community who established an "Oklahoma Standard" in the bombing's wake, which has served as a model for other places around the world suffering natural- or-human-originated catastrophes.
Every neighborhood comes out to celebrate — each with its own unique traditions like those on "Gorilla Hill," historical areas like Automobile Alley, Mesta Park and Heritage Hills and other stops.
Spectators enthusiastically cheer on each runner to the end.
The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is the sole beneficiary of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon event proceeds. The Museum houses poignant exhibits focused on the victims, as well as physical and electronic archives of survivor interviews, contemporaneous reports from news organizations, and official trial records for those convicted of the murderous onslaught.
The Memorial and Museum receive no annual funding from local, state or federal government, so this event — the Memorial’s largest fundraiser — is critical for the mission to continue.
Note: Stacy Martin is managing editor and Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City). They both covered the Murrah building while at the Oklahoman newspaper.
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Stacy Martin, Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Going the Distance, Running to Remember – Oklahoma City Marathon 2023
- Oklahoma On Verge of Major Education Accomplishment - Commentary
- Brightmusic's 'Symphony of Winds' -- Understanding the Composers
- School choice has yet to become a reality - Commentary
- Dominion vs. ‘Russian collusion’ and ‘disinformation’ - Commentary
- 'The Turn of the Screw' -- Painted Sky looks to 2023 Season
- Oklahomans honor fallen workers at State Capitol event
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
Most Popular
Articles
- Democrats continue to oppose MLK Bill
- Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Pushes Back Against DHS Secretary Mayorkas For Ending Trump’s Border Wall and Wasting Taxpayer Dollars on Electric Vehicles. Missouri's Josh and Wisconsin's Ron agree
- Rose State College Tragic School Shooting -- Commentary
- Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen backs 'Limit, Save, Grow Act' with $4.8 Trillion in Spending Cuts, calls on Democrats to back physical barriers for Border Reinforcement
- Glossip denied clemency – attorneys file Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution
- Ellie Mental Health is open in Norman
- Twister Sequel Casting for Extras Filming to Begin May 8th
- Oklahoma attorneys offer free advice on Law Day – May 1
- Fight for Justice: To save Glossip, lawyers petition High Court and file new lawsuit
- Signing bonuses of up to $50,000 proposed for incoming teachers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.