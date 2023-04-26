OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, April 26, death row prisoner Richard Glossip was denied clemency by the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board by a vote of 2 to 2. Board members Ed Koneiczny and Calvin Prince voted yes for clemency, Richard Miller and Cathy Stocker voted no.
There are normally five members of the P&P Board, but Richard Smotherman, the fifth board member, recused himself because his spouse is a prosecutor who had previous involvement in Glossip's case.
Glossip, who has been on death row for 25 years, has always maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder charge of killing his boss Barry Van Treese. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
The following statement was release by Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight: "We call on Governor Stitt to grant a reprieve of Richard Glossip’s scheduled execution on May 18, 2023, because the execution of an innocent man would be an irreversible injustice. We will pursue every avenue in the courts to stop this unlawful judicial execution. New evidence has shown that Justin Sneed, the person who committed the murder and the star witness for the prosecution, lied on the stand and wanted to recant his false testimony. If the jury had known what we know now, they never would have convicted Mr. Glossip.”
Knight continued, “The national law firm Reed Smith undertook a thorough, independent review of this case and concluded that no reasonable juror who heard all the evidence, which has never been presented, would have found Mr. Glossip guilty of murder for hire. Then, an Independent Counsel appointed by Attorney General Drummond conducted another comprehensive review of Mr. Glossip’s case and documented multiple instances of error that cast serious doubt on Mr. Glossip’s conviction. AG Drummond, Oklahoma’s chief law enforcement officer, then took the extraordinary step of conceding error, citing ‘material misrepresentations’ by Mr. Sneed, and asked the court to throw out not just Mr. Glossip’s death sentence, but his entire conviction. The public support for Mr. Glossip is diverse, widespread, and growing, including at least 45 death penalty supporting Republicans in the Legislature who also reached the conclusion that there is too much doubt to execute Mr. Glossip. It would be a travesty for Oklahoma to move forward with the execution of an innocent man."
Glossip’s attorneys still have a pending petition before the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to halt his execution.
Glossip told the board Wednesday by video conference that he knew of no plan to harm Van Treese and said he “feels terrible” about what Van Treese’s family has gone through.
“I would never have thought about paying anybody to commit a crime. I absolutely did not cause Justin Sneed to commit any crime against Mr. Van Treese, let alone to murder him,” Glossip said.
“I’m not a murderer and I don’t deserve to die for this,” he added.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he is disappointed the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted today against recommending clemency for Glossip despite evidence he failed to receive a fair trial in 2004.
Drummond said he took the unprecedented step of speaking on behalf of clemency today only after an exhaustive review of the case.
“Public confidence in the death penalty requires that these cases receive the highest standard of reliability,” Drummond said. “While the State has not questioned the integrity of previous death penalty cases, the Glossip conviction is very different. I believe it would be a grave injustice to execute an individual whose trial conviction was beset by a litany of errors.”
Justin Sneed, a co-worker of Glossip’s confessed to beating Van Treese to death in an Oklahoma City motel room. As part of a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty, the co-worker testified that Glossip offered to pay him for the killing. Sneed, who was the prosecution’s key witness against Glossip, was convicted and received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
With the Glossip case shrouded in controversy, Drummond began looking for answers shortly after taking office. He quickly learned that the State had long withheld a box of materials from Glossip’s defense team. Drummond promptly provided access to those materials, referred to as “Box 8,” and appointed an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of the case. Box 8, and the findings from that review, formed much of the basis for the State’s motion to vacate the conviction and remand the case to district court.
“My heart truly hurts for the Van Treese family and what they have experienced over the past 26 years,” Drummond said. “It has been my privilege and honor to visit with them a number of times since my taking office. The grief and frustration they have endured is unfathomable and deeply unfortunate.”
CNN reported that Drummond stated, “One of the facts in this dispute – the one that everyone can agree on – is that the man who did brutally murder Barry Van Treese is in prison for the rest of his life. He’s never going to get out,” Drummond said. “To the extent that anyone should be executed for the murder of Barry Van Treese, the wrong individual is scheduled for the death chamber.”
During the hearing, Drummond related that the new Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna had recently sent a letter to the Pardon and Parole Board, in which Behenna noted that current guidelines in her office ensure the death penalty is reserved for “the most egregious of cases” such as those involving mass casualties or when the defendant has a history of violence and would likely pose a threat even while incarcerated.
“I believe it is important for the Pardon and Parole Board to know that Mr. Glossip’s case would not qualify for the death penalty in Oklahoma County under these new guidelines,” Drummond stated that Behenna wrote.
Rev. Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty released the following statement: “The Pardon and Parole Board was unmoved by the Attorney General’s joining in the request for clemency. It was unmoved by two independent investigations that concluded that Richard Glossip was entitled to a new trial. It was unmoved by character testimony that Glossip had no criminal record before he was arrested in the Barry Van Treese case and that Glossip has displayed exemplary conduct in prison the last 26 years. After today’s rejection of clemency, it is hard to imagine a case that would move this Board. It is lacking in mercy and forgiveness."
Heath added, "We applaud the Attorney General for having the courage and integrity to admit that errors were made at Glossip’s trial and to join in the request for clemency. We are still hoping for a miracle from the U.S. Supreme Court. We are still hoping that Glossip’s life will be spared.”
Prior to the clemency hearing, Kim Kardashian urged her millions of twitter followers to contact the parole board and Gov. Stitt to stop the execution. She also supported another Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones, whom Stitt spared just hours before his scheduled execution, reported Sean Murphy of The Associated Press.
UPDATE, following the hearing: A defense team analysis provided to The City Sentinel stated “Mr. Glossip’s attorneys have filed an Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution with the U.S. Supreme Court. In an unusual turn of events, the Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, supports the halt of Mr. Glossip’s execution and has joined Glossip’s request to set aside his conviction.
Attorney General Drummond has informed Mr. Glossip’s attorneys that he will file a response with the Court in support of Mr. Glossip’s Stay Application shortly.”
