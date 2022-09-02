OKLAHOMA CITY -- With more than 27 years of nonprofit experience under her belt, Janienne Bella has been named CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK).
Bella previously served as CEO of A Chance to Change. Prior to joining a Chance to Change, she was Regional CEO for the Oklahoma-Arkansas region of the American Red Cross.
“Janienne Bella is a role model for women and girls, and we are thrilled to have her leadership at Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma,” said Catherine Oster, Chairman of the Board of Directors for GSWESTOK.
“Janienne’s body of work includes organizational growth throughout urban and rural Oklahoma. She joins us ready to put her experience to work for our girls in the 39 counties we serve. She is the perfect person for this job.”
Bella succeeds Shannon Evers, who was named CEO of Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington earlier this year.
“I am proud to join a strong organization with a critical mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character,” Bella said.
Located in 39 Oklahoma counties in the central, southwest and northwest region of the state, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
Through leadership-building programs, GSWESTOK offers girls pathways to explore their interests - including STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), healthy lifestyles and activities like our High Adventure Team and summer camps, and community service projects through the organization’s Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.
The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award that a Junior Girl Scout can receive. Girls can work individually or together with their team to make a lasting impact on your local community.
The Girl Scout Silver Award—the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn—allows girls a chance to do big things and make their community better in the process.
The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others. Gold Award Girl Scouts are courageous leaders and visionary change makers.
All three awards give girls the chance to do big things while supporting issues they care about.
Since the founding of the Girl Scout Movement more than a century ago, nearly 2 million girl members and more than 50 million Girl Scout alums have united across the decades by a spirit of lifelong friendship and shared adventure and the desire to do big things to make the world a better place.
For more information, visit gswestok.org
