Oklahoma City -- Get in the game! Santa Fe Family Life Center (“SFFLC”) is expanding their repertoire to now include wheelchair football.
You read that right -- wheelchair football. As football is cherished by millions worldwide, it has traditionally presented challenges for individuals with disabilities, often excluding them from participating.
However, thanks to the rise of adaptive sports the prototype is changing.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, the wheelchair football camp will offer a unique opportunity where athletes of all abilities can come together to experience the joy and companionship of the game. If you want to be a part of the newest adaptive sport and go toe-to-toe with the competition, then come out and join us Friday, July 14 for a FREE introductory clinic and join our team.
This camp is organized by Santa Fe Family Life Center and funded by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its OKCGetsFit Wellness Initiative as a way to give back to the community.
The Santa Fe Family Life Center is the only full-service gym in Central and Western Oklahoma that prioritizes providing access to adaptive sports to individuals with disabilities.
As of right now they will have FREE monthly wheelchair football camps as they build their roster and gain familiarity with the rules.
After gaining a full roster, their goal is to create a recreational league team that will meet weekly. The team will be open to individuals of all ages, genders, and abilities.
The camp will be led by Johnnie Williams of the Dallas Cowboys Wheelchair Football Team and Justice Antwine of Wheels of Thunder Basketball Team. Johnnie is a US Army Veteran and Paralympian from the 2016 Rio games in track and field. Johnnie moved to Edmond in 2011 to
train at UCO with the US Paralympic Sitting Volleyball team. He has an extensive network with Veterans and other para-athletes in Central Oklahoma.
Justice has been rocking wheelchair basketball since he was just 6 years old. He's also the leader of Wheelie Club, a super cool kids' wheelchair program at the Santa Fe Family Life Center.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/wheelie-club-at-santa-fe-family-life-center-delights-children-with-ambulatory-disabilities/article_22938892-ff0e-11ed-a96c-2f6ee870e736.html )
Every week, he teaches them new adaptive sports skills and shows them how to own the game.
Together Johnnie and Justice will provide valuable knowledge about the skills of adaptive football.
Join us for FREE on Friday, July 14 for a day of excitement as the first camp will take place indoors at Santa Fe Family Life Center from 2:30 - 4:30 pm.
This is open to adaptive and non-adaptive athletes of all abilities as sport wheelchairs will be provided. So come showcase your skills and unleash your potential!
Get ready to make a touchdown and join us for the wheelchair football experience. Limited spots
are available, so secure your place and register for FREE at the Santa Fe Family Life Center!
For more information and registration details, contact Trey Norris (Program Coordinator) at trey.norris@sfflc.com .
Editor's NOTE: LizBeth Diaz, a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, is an intern at the center this summer. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel, who prepared this story for posting, is a co-founder of SFFLC, and a voting (non-compensated) member of the Columbus Corporation which created SFFLC. The Santa Fe Family Life Center is located at 6401 N. Santa Fe Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. visit https://sfflc.com/ for more information. The group’s mission is " is to improve the health of Oklahomans by providing sports and fitness programs for all abilities."
