This New Year may feel more promising for many Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families than it has before, as the future now holds hope. This year and next, 5,100 Oklahomans with IDD are expected to finally receive the services and supports they have long been awaiting to live more independent lives, thanks to a historic appropriation by the state legislature to fund the waiting list for the in-home supports and community waivers.
Annual resolutions have never been more crucial for this segment of Oklahomans to take stock of what is truly important in their life and for their future. No matter their age or income, Oklahomans with IDD and their families should begin the future planning process now, so they will know how to best utilize the lifetime of services and supports available through the waivers.
Future Planning is basically creating a guide for a person with IDD to lead a good life as independently as possible. A plan is important throughout all stages of life and especially in the future after the parent or caregiver is no longer able to provide support.
It can be very difficult for parents to think about what will happen to their children with IDD once they are no longer able to provide them with support. Some may have a plan in mind, but many more have likely never considered it. Families on the waiting list should include creating a future plan in their New Year’s Resolutions for 2023.
Some families may feel that planning is not available to them because they do not have money to leave to an adult with IDD or cannot afford a lawyer or estate planner. However, there are many aspects of the planning process that are not financial.
Planning ahead provides peace of mind for parents and lays the groundwork for a smooth transition their son or daughter with IDD. Experience shows that adults with IDD make a better transition from the family home when a future plan is in place.
Oklahoman with IDD must make many daily and major life decisions, just like people without disabilities. These decisions can range from making simple purchases to managing a budget to talking to a health care provider about medical care.
A person-centered future plan should reflect the wishes of the person with IDD, as well as parents, siblings, extended family members and friends, and other important people the individual’s life. The plan should include information about all aspects of a person’s life. Some questions to consider include:
Now more than ever, future planning is possible and absolutely necessary for Oklahomans with IDD. To help guide the planning process, families can utilize The Arc’s free Build Your Plan ® tool available at futureplanning/TheArc.org.
Taking time to think through what life could look like for a loved one with IDD, may be the most import contribution allies will ever make in that individual’s life. Their future depends on it.
- Think about where and with whom the person with IDD lives at the moment. Where does she or he want to live in the future? What supports will she or he need to live in that setting?
- Is the person able to make his or her own decisions independently? If not, how much support does the person need to make decisions? Who can provide that support to make decisions?
- Will current assets and future financial gifts, such as an inheritance, jeopardize the person’s public benefits?
- Who are the person’s extended family members and friends?
- What are the person with IDD’s interests?
- How can the person maintain and build new connections in the community?
Now more than ever, future planning is possible and absolutely necessary for Oklahomans with IDD. To help guide the planning process, families can utilize The Arc’s free Build Your Plan ® tool available at futureplanning/TheArc.org.
Taking time to think through what life could look like for a loved one with IDD, may be the most import contribution allies will ever make in that individual’s life. Their future depends on it.
Editor’s Note: Ellyn Hefner represents District 87 in the state House of Representatives. Her column appears regularly in The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.