Oklahoma City -– The American Lung Association in Oklahoma has announced the start of its 2024-2025 research awards and grants cycle.
The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Oklahoma and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
“We are proud to have wonderful research institutions and leading-edge researchers here in Oklahoma,” said Terri Bailey, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Oklahoma, in a statement sent to The City Sentinel on August 18.
“The Lung Association is committed to supporting the best scientific minds to help develop solutions to alleviate the burden of lung disease. We encourage researchers throughout Oklahoma to apply for these grants.”
Research projects funded by the Lung Association are carefully selected, the association says, "through rigorous scientific peer review and awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues to reduce the suffering and burden of lung disease."
(https://www.lung.org/research/awards-and-grants-opportunities )
Below is the list of currently available research funding opportunities:
* Lung Cancer Discovery Award -- $100,000/year for up to two years. Letter of Intent required.
For independent investigators conducting clinical, laboratory, epidemiological or any groundbreaking
project aimed at revolutionizing our understanding of lung cancer and improving diagnostic, clinical, and treatment methods.
* Emerging Respiratory Pathogen Award -- $100,000/year, up to two years. Letter of Intent required.
This award supports investigators to advance knowledge of COVID-19 and other novel respiratory viruses with pandemic potential. Successful applicants have evidence of ongoing excellence and productivity in a related field.
* Innovation Award -- $75,000/year for up to two years.
For independent investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research in lung health or disease. Must have held an NIH K- or R-type award within three years prior, but not more than one R01.
* Hastings Innovation Award for Interstitial Lung Disease -- $75,000/year for up to two years.
For independent investigators conducting basic, clinical, or translational research in interstitial lung disease. Must have held an NIH K- or R-type award within three years prior to applying, but not more than one R01.
* Allergic Respiratory Diseases Research Award -- $75,000/year for up to two years.
Joint funding with the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), to support allergic respiratory research by investigators with a primary faculty appointment in an allergy-immunology division.
* Catalyst Award -- $50,000/year for up to two years.
For mentored early career scientists ascending toward independence. This award supports junior
investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research into lung health and disease.
* Dalsemer Interstitial Lung Disease Award -- $50,000/year for up to two years.
For mentored early career scientists ascending toward independence. This award provides seed monies to junior investigators for researching the mechanisms and biology of interstitial lung disease.
* Public Policy and Public Health Award -- $50,000/year for up to two years.
This award is designed to stimulate and inform important public policy debates around healthy air
and lung disease. The intent is to support research on and evaluation of existing public policy and
public health programs, and pilot new ideas.
Notes: For more information about the active research funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards. The American Lung Association is described in its literature as “the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.: Working with the Lung Association's press release, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.