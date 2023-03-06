breaking
From Both Sides Now: This Tuesday, Vote No on Oklahoma State Question 820
- The City Sentinel Editorial
In 2018, Oklahomans gave strong approval to a statutory ballot measure authorizing medical marijuana usage in the state.
There is now considerable “buyer’s regret” about that decision, if a news story from HuffPost (a national publication that leans to the Left), and the polling analysis of veteran Oklahoma pollster Pat McFerron (a credible political ‘mechanic’ who leans to the Right) are to be believed.
Some bottom line from opinion data from McFerron, via HuffPost, is food for thought. Pointing out that McFerron is “affiliated with Protect Our Kids No 820,” says “opposition to legalization led by a few percentage points, 49% to 46%, in early January, with only a sliver of Oklahomans undecided.”
HuffPost also pointed out that both the Republican and Democratic nominees in last November’s election for governor “cited the need for increased regulation.” And the Democrat, Joy Hofmeister, said, “It’s the wild, wild West with medical marijuana.”
More from McFerron, via HuffPost: “Voters ages 45 to 54 and those 55 to 64 were statistically tied in January after solidly supporting the 2018 initiative. For those ages 65 to 74, only 39% supported legalization, compared with 58% for medical marijuana in 2018. For voters 75 and older, support dropped to 28%, down from 36% in 2018.”
For conservatives nervous to read any information conveyed from a “liberal” source, consider a recent commentary from U.S. Senator James Lanford (co-authored with Dr. Kevin Sabe, and posted on Jamison Faught’s Muskogee Politico:
“Oklahoma now has more marijuana facilities than Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, combined.”
And this: “Drug cartels — from not just south of the border, but also Asia — are now deeply ingrained across Oklahoma, operating grow facilities that ship marijuana across the country.”
And even this: “In January 2023, the Tulsa World reported that about 2,000 licenses for medical marijuana were being investigated because they were suspected of having been either obtained unlawfully or were covering up an operation to sell on the black market. Oklahoma is now the top source for black market marijuana in the nation.”
Then, “For perspective, Oklahoma has more marijuana dispensaries than gas stations.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in his State of the State address, said the state must continue now to “focus on securing fairness and safety in the Medical Marijuana industry. To the citizens of rural Oklahoma, I hear you. This is causing major problems in our communities, and we must get it under control.”
If Stitt’s not your cup of tea, revisit the thoughts of his opponent from last November (see above).
This is not a matter of he said, she said. It’s a matter of two people who for all of their disagreements are paying attention.
A local news story this past week reported (accurately) that the governor believes “medical marijuana can help sick people” but “he does not support recreational use.”
In his own words: "I think marijuana is as bad for young people. I think people need to understand the side effects of that. I think we need to be protecting Oklahoma from a recreational standpoint."
Reporter Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman pointed out that Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond – not Stitt’s best friend, shall we say – is concerned abut the “carnage” resulting from the 2018 legalization.”
In his own words, Drummond observed: "The most notorious crime associated with medical marijuana in the state came in November when four workers at a grow near Hennessey were fatally shot. Their deaths were described by investigators as executions.”
As The City Sentinel reported in a recent stories, Drummond asserts:
“Illegal marijuana grows are causing an alarming influx of organized crime throughout Oklahoma, mostly run by Chinese nationals.”
U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City has argued strongly against the ballot initiative on the Tuesday, November 7 statewide election. She is featured in a video featured by Oklahoma Faith Leaders, a group making a moral case against the measure.
But just in case you are a person made nervous by that string of Republicans voices against S.Q. 820, consider the reflections of respected educator Freda Deskin – a Democrat who once upon a time ran for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Concerning the 2018 vote and subsequent steps by the state government, she wrote in a recent Facebook post, she wrote:
“Oklahoma school administrators were told these monies would go to schools. Last year we were told our school would receive more than $400,000. Earlier this year we learned it was being cut by $50,000. Last week we were told we were actually only getting $31,000!!!
“Last year, $59,000,000 in marijuana taxes. The budget for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's budget is $57,000,000. Apparently, the agency gets the money for all their expenses and the school gets the left over!
“Since the last bill passed, the marijuana use in our school has gone up 2,000%. Who is going to pay for the additional assistant principals, principals and counselors that are needed?????
“The promotion for the vote clearly [states] the money is going to Oklahoma schools. This is not true! If you are voting to help schools, think again! I certainly have.”
Deskin and Hofmeister … Stitt, Lankford, Bice and Drummond. For that matter, former Governor Frank Keating (also opposed to S.Q. 820).
Whatever you think about this or that past decision of position of any one of them, it’s compelling that they reach the same conclusions about what has actually happened (as opposed to what was “supposed” to happen) as a result of the 2018 vote.
The Lankford-Sabe commentary gets the almost-last-word, but not the only word:
“Can anyone honestly say that the best thing we can do for our kids is to encourage their parents to smoke more marijuana so their child’s school can have more tax revenue?”
The answer to the rhetorical question is an emphatic NO.
The City Sentinel newspaper encourages Oklahoma voters to say “NO” on State Question 820.
