OKLAHOMA CITY - Sponsored by the Clara Luper Legacy Committee, the Freedom Fiesta, which takes place in August, celebrates the 65th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Sit-Ins. This year’s theme, Unity in the Community representsthe legacy and life work of Clara Luper, the local schoolteacher, who started one of the first non-violent protest in the country, along with thirteen children, at Katz Drug Store, in Oklahoma City on August 19, 1958.
The Clara Luper Legacy Committee works to support the sit-in and civil rights movement in Oklahoma, and the nation. The organization’s mission is to educate and to keep the story of educator and activist, Clara Luper, alive.
This year’s celebration includes several events, which are open to the public.
On Thursday, August 17, at 6 p.m., a gospel musical concert, entitled “We’ve Come This Far by Faith” featuring the Dunjee Choir, the Ambassador Children’s Choir and other musical groups will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nahid Zuhdi Drive.
An art experience inspired by Clara Luper and the 1958 Sit-In movement will take place on Friday, August 18, at 6 p.m., at the Contemporary Arts Museum, 11 N.W. 11 Street. The event will include a panel discussion on the “Freedom Story” by Sit-In participants.
Saturday, August 19, at 9 a.m., a reenactment of the Oklahoma City Sit-In March to Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Café, at 1039 N. Walker Avenue, will begin at Frontline Church, 1104 N. Robinson. The Clara Luper Legacy Committee invites the public with a special call out to anyone who had a family member participate in the Oklahoma City Civil Rights Movement to join us in the reenactment and celebration of the 65th Anniversary.
On Sunday, August 20, 6 p.m. the Freedom Fiesta Celebration Program, will be held at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 801 N.E. 5th Street, featuring keynote speaker, Pastor A. Byron Coleman, Senior Pastor
Clara Shepard Luper was born on May 3, 1923, in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma. Luper received a bachelor's degree from Langston University and a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma. She was the first African American admitted to the graduate history program in the University of Oklahoma.
Local schoolteacher and NAACP Youth Advisor Clara Luper and thirteen of her students initiated one of the first civil rights protest in the nation at Oklahoma City's Katz drugstore. Luper participated in numerous marches and demonstrations and was often jailed in her Civil Rights struggle.
A member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, the Oklahoma Education Association, and the National Education Association, Luper received 154 awards, including the Langston Alumni Award, Zeta Phi Beta Woman of the Year Award, the Oklahoma Confederated Women's Club Award, and the National Voter Registration Award. She died on June 8, 2011, in Oklahoma City.
The public is invited to join in the Freedom Fiesta celebration of the 65th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Sit-In. For more information, visit claraluperlegacy.com.
