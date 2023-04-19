The Edmond Urban Forestry Department is giving out trees to Edmond residents beginning at 8 a.m. on April 22 at the Edmond Farmers Market, located in the Festival Market Place, located at 26 W. 1st Street, Edmond
The giveaway is a first-come, first-served event, with 300 free, 5-gallon trees available. Species include trident maple, Dura Heat river birch, Leyland cypress, Claudia Wannamaker magnolia, black gum, and bald cypress.
Tree recipients must show their Edmond utility bill in order to pick up a tree, limited to one tree per household.
The Urban Forestry Department asks that potential tree recipients please consider the available space for a mature tree at their homes, prior to picking up a free tree. Conflicts with overhead and underground utilities can cause significant issues in the future, and not every site is suitable for every type of tree.
Visit edmondok.gov/trees for more information about planning for tree planting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.