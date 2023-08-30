Fall landscape season is upon us.
That means Oklahoma City residential trash customers can get rid of their big junk or landscape debris during the City’s Free Landfill Day on Saturday, September 9.
(https://www.okc.gov/departments/utilities/trash-bulk-waste/free-landfill-day?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#:~:text=Free%20landfill%20days%20usually%20take,Saturday%2C%20September%209%2C%202023. )
Customers may drop off their items between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following participating landfills.
* East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (N.E. 36 Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street)
* Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 South Bryant Avenue
* Oklahoma City Waste Disposal, Inc. – 7600 S.W. 15 Street
* Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Boulevard, Spencer, OK
(IMPORTANT: only construction and demolition materials at this landfill)
Customers must present a photo ID along with an original, current Oklahoma City Utilities bill (no photocopies accepted), or they may pull up a copy of their bill using the My OKC Utilities app on their smartphone or other mobile device.
Each residential household may drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a one-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long.
Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.
All regular bulky waste rules apply to Free Landfill Day.
(https://www.okc.gov/departments/utilities/trash-recyling-bulk-waste/bulk-waste-pick-up?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#:~:text=Place%20your%20bulky%20waste%20on,can%20be%20easily%20picked%20up.)
Landfills will not accept tires, toxins, electronic waste, appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants, and household hazardous waste, such as car batteries, oil, propane tanks, and pool chemicals.
(https://www.okc.gov/departments/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-collection-center?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery )
For more information about Free Landfill Day, call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or visit www.okc.gov/utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.