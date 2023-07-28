In August, the group "Together Oklahoma" will be hosting eight "listening sessions" to provide "the chance for the public to express ideas and views on policy in a collaborative way."
In a release provided to The City Sentinel, Together Oklahoma listed these dates and towns:
* August 1, Tulsa
* August 3, Ada
* August 8, Oklahoma City
* August 14, Lawton
* August 15, Okmulgee
* August 22, Norman
* August 29, Altus (rescheduled)
Each event runs from 6-7:30 p.m. Organizers said that registered attendees who complete the listening session will receive $50 in cash for coming to the meeting.
Data will be presented from the region and state. Organizers said that participants will hear how the data connects to their own individual experiences.
Research and policy teams from the Oklahoma Policy Institute will make presentations.
Together Oklahoma is described as a "nonpartisan coalition of citizens working together to secure a robust future for our state."
A program of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Together Oklahoma serves as a grassroots education and advocacy group "connecting Oklahoma values to state budget priorities."
The events are in-person and free to attend.
To register, go to: https://togetherok.okpolicy.org/get-involved/events-in-your-community/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=bf7f9af0-e817-46a7-afa3-2a9b4a08ce9
For information, visit: togetherok.org/events.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report.
