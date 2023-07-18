Three months after emergency SNAP benefits stopped local food pantries are feeling the pressure because there has been a dramatic increase in those who use their service.
Since emergency SNAP benefits ended canned items are out of stock at one pantry, making it much harder to serve the community.
The founders and President of Free Food Pantry Sister Mabel Stoss said, " we're at the bottom of the barrel right now, you know, financially and the storage is completely empty at the present time...we have had an increase in calls since the government stopped, uh, giving the extra allowance for the people living in food stamp program. So we had quite a number of extra calls."
Stoss explains that it's difficult for many to call because they feel ashamed but she encourages them by letting them know that everyone needs help sometimes.
One of those people was, Thomas Jackson who has been working with the pantry for years said, " I was in kind of homeless situation when I first met sister Mabel....25 years....a long time ago and I met her and she helped me get back on the right track and she helped turn my life around.
The Free Food Pantry has served the community with canned items and delivering produce to those in need. The demand for help has now doubled.
Oklahoma Department Human Services says in 2022, more than 408,000 families were using SNAP benefits in Oklahoma.
Deputy Director of Food and Energy of OK Human Services Amy Roberts said, " we have seen an increase in applications in the SNAP program...it peaked in April of 2020 and the levels haven't really gone down even to pre pandemic levels. Even since last month we have see an increase."
Despite the lack of food in stock they're determined to help. Jackson commented, "call Sister Mabel she will be there to give you a helping hand.
To contact the Free Food Pantry call (405)-721-6763 or visit Oklahoma Human Services.
