Oklahoma City –- The Fred Jones Family Foundation, a nonprofit and charitable foundation dedicated to supporting 501(c)3 organizations that increase the quality of life in central Oklahoma, has opened applications for the 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift.
In honor of the late Mary Eddy Jones -- Fred Jones’ wife who consistently sought to improve arts, culture and beautification throughout central Oklahoma -- the $75,000 grant was created to award organizations who have been in existence for a minimum of three years and have a primary focus on arts, culture and/or landscaping improvements.
Organizations interested in applying must be based in Oklahoma and registered with an official tax-exempt status letter under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.
“This donation helps a local charity make a difference within our community every year and creates an impact on the individuals who are involved in and served by these organizations,” Fred Jones Family Foundation Chairman and President Kirk Hall said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“By empowering our community’s nonprofits, we can make the world a better place.”
The 2020-21 signature gift was awarded to City Care, a nonprofit existing to provide food for the hungry, relief for the hurting and hold space for complete restoration of lives that have gotten off course. That grant was used to aid City Care in welcoming guests who are experiencing homelessness off the streets and into the care of staff ready to support them at City Care's new Night Shelter.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/city-care-to-host-4th-annual-odyssey-project-on-august-12/article_e4ec3fd1-12e4-5d9a-8886-4ff1db1e7676.html )
Past grant recipients include Hearts for Hearing, Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord Pickens Museum, and Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/peppers-ranch-foster-care-community-receives-75-000-grant-from-fred-jones-family-foundation/article_e9837360-5c0f-527a-96e7-bc5fb52ce54a.html )
Also among past recipients are these organizations: Mercy Health Foundation, Central Oklahoma Humane Society, YWCA of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Community College, the Oklahoma Zoological Society and the Myriad Gardens Foundation.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/fred-jones-family-foundation-to-award-central-oklahoma-non-profit-with-annual-75-000-grant/article_99c24d5a-9ee8-547e-8573-74d3f1138129.html )
Applications are due by Friday, May 27, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift will be awarded later this year. Grant applications and additional information can be found online at: https://fredjonesfamilyfoundation.com/grant/.
About the Fred Jones Family Foundation: The Fred Jones Family Foundation is a nonprofit and charitable foundation dedicated to support the 501(c)3 organizations that increase the quality of life in central Oklahoma through projects dedicated to cultural growth and beautification. To find more information on the Fred Jones Family Foundation, visit the foundation’s website at www.fredjonesfamilyfoundation.com.
Fred Jones Family Foundation will award Central Oklahoma Nonprofit with grant -- application deadline is May 27
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
