The Fred Jones Family Foundation this week announced the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) as the 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift recipient.
The $75,000 grant will be used to fund improvements to OMRF’s central courtyard, including the creation of a sculpture celebrating the foundation’s scientific achievements.
Courtyard enhancements will also include new hardscaping, upgrades to landscaping and the construction of shade structures. OMRF’s courtyard is a gathering place for the foundation’s scientists, staff, patients and guests from around the Innovation District.
“The life-changing work of OMRF’s researchers impacts Oklahomans and people worldwide. Their work takes place in our labs and clinics, but the moments that spark scientific creativity can happen anywhere,” OMRF President Andrew Weyrich, Ph.D., said.
“The Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift will make striking improvements to the foundation’s courtyard, ensuring it’s a space where our scientists can gather and draw inspiration for their next breakthrough for years to come.”
The Fred Jones Family Foundation created the Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift in 2010 in honor of the late Mary Eddy Jones to continue her legacy in the areas to which she was so devoted.
“This gift is our way of not only honoring my late grandmother but also supporting deserving nonprofits across central Oklahoma for their hard work and dedication to the communities they serve,” Fred Jones Family Foundation President Kirk Hall said.
“We are proud to add Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to our list of recipients and be a part of their work to create a gathering place for their scientists, patients, guests and staff.”
To learn more about the Fred Jones Family Foundation Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift, visit www.fredjonesfamilyfoundation.com.
About The Foundation: The Fred Jones Family Foundation is a nonprofit and charitable foundation dedicated to support the 501(c)(3) organizations that increase the quality of life in central Oklahoma through projects dedicated to cultural growth and beautification. To find more information on the Fred Jones Family Foundation, visit the foundation’s website at www.fredjonesfamilyfoundation.com.
About the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation: Founded in 1946, OMRF is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding and developing more effective treatments for human diseases. Its scientists focus on such critical research areas as cancer, diseases of aging, lupus and cardiovascular disease.
