In Oklahoma County, a trio of important partisan nomination races concluded Tuesday. Despite fair weather (cooler than last week), voter turnout was low.
Kevin Calvey seeks to shift control of D.A.’s office away from the David Prater era
One of most contentious Republican primaries in county history resulted in an overwhelming victory for Kevin Calvey, who gained 60.71 percent support (26,124 votes).
He will be the Grand Old Party’s standard-bearer in the November election.
Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger, the chosen successor of David Prater – a Democrat who did not seek reelection – managed only 39.29 percent (14,600 supporters).
In June, Prater asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to investigate Calvey for alleged corruption.
That information became known to the public in recent days and triggered harsh exchanges at the county courthouse where both Calvey (presently the District 3 county commissioner) and Prater work.
In the end, Calvey prevailed overwhelmingly. He was effusive in praise for supporters, and quickly pivoted to the general election and some national themes. He told supporters at a victory party Tuesday night:
“You did it! We won! I say you did it, because every campaign is a team effort. The candidate is just the one with his or her name on the ballot.
“First and foremost, Lord. Our failures are on us, but tonight, we thank God for this victory. Toni. Family. Team. Donors, Those who endorsed me: Jacqui [Ford], Robert [Gray], Tommie Johnson, Keating [both former Governor Frank and his son Chip boosted Calvey, [Mick] Cornett, Jay Hill, Rex Duncan, Joe Allbaugh, Bill Price … volunteers, supporters, friends, those who prayed. Gov [Kevin] Stitt.
“We have now ended the David Prater era at the DA's office, which has been, to remind you, a Democrat era.
“Our focus must now shift. If we replace one corrupt regime with another, then this will have been all for nought. We must not let that happen. I will not allow Oklahoma County to become Los Angeles, where a Democrat DA has turned that city into a haven for criminals and violence.
“Democrat DAs across our nation have encouraged violence against police officers and citizens with misguided soft on crime efforts. I do agree that reform of our criminal justice system is needed, but the path of these Democrat DAs is the wrong kind of reform.
“Even if you are inclined to vote for a Democrat for Congress or other office, let’s make sure we have prosecutors who will put public safety first. And these Democrat DAs will not put public safety first.
“As I have said from the beginning of my campaign, we need to put the focus of the DAs office back on public safety, not using the office for political prosecutions. I will do just that.
“The stakes are too high to watch this race from the sidelines. We need everyone, Republican, Democrat, and Independent, we need everyone who cares about public safety engaged in this campaign. Now on to general election! Once again, thank all of you who have supported me. May God bless you all!”
Calvey will face well-known attorney Vicki Behenna, the Democratic nominee, in the November 8 general election.
Davidson sails to strong win to secure spot as GOP nominee in County Commission District 3
Myles Davidson easily secured the Republican Party nomination for the County Commissioner (District 3) position. A long-time employee of county government, Davidson promised to continue working on the priorities and practices set by Commissioner Calvey, who did not seek another term in order to pursue the D.A.’s job.
A strong majority of GOP voters liked Davidson’s low-key campaign and style, awarding him 12,263 votes (60.06 %).
Amy Alexander had signage in every corner of the district, with covers the northern on-third of the state’s most populous county.
She was active on social media in the June primary, were she ran second out of four contenders.
However, Alexander turned in required spending and ethics disclosures long after primary day, a violation of mandated campaign disclosure provisions. What she did report appeared to understate her financing, and she did not reply to many requests for comment from local reporters.
Despite her initial surge in the primary election, Alexander faded in the runoff. She gained 8,154 supporters – 39.94 percent of the votes cast.
Although the Commission District appears to lean Republican, Davidson faces Cathy Cummings, former mayor of The Village, as the Democratic nominee in November.
Cummings is a passionate critic of county jail administrators, and opposed the bond proposal for a new jail earlier this year.
JaNae Williams, who writes for The Oklahoman, reported Davidson’s comments in a Tuesday night news report: "I appreciate all the voters that showed up. Low turnout, hopefully we can crank that up for November and I'm looking forward to it.”
County Commissioner (District 1) Carrie Blumert gains nomination, defeating Anastasia Pittman
Incumbent County Commissioner Carrie Blumert held on to the support of a narrow majority of Democratic Party faithful who voted in the runoff, securing her opportunity to defend her incumbency in the November general election.
Blumert garnered 6,169 (50.49 percent) in the District 1 runoff, defeating former state Senator Anastasia Pittman, who had 6,049 backers (49.51 percent of the votes cast).
For the runoff, Blumert documented her record securing funding for mental health crisis center, emergency housing, delivering of construction funds for a Millwood school district training facility, and projects at several Oklahoma City public school districts.
Blumert often opposed policy objectives advanced by Commissioner Calvey and his Republican colleague, Brian Maughan, yet she worked with them on some policy initiatives.
The run-off was clearly competitive, as the two hopefuls traded endorsement listings and differences in emphasis, not so much in policy.
Illustrating the low participation for this cycle, numbers from the June 28 primary demonstrate how far turnout declined from what was already a “down-year.” In the first election, Pittman ran first with 7,841 votes (38.64 percent) to Commissioner Blumert’s 7,247 votes (35.71%).
Blumert told The Oklahoman’s Williams she was “extremely proud of my team. We knocked over 25,000 doors, 40,000 if you include my primary, so we really went out there and talked to voters on their doorstep and we worked extremely hard for this win.”
She also reflected that although the District leans toward her party, she "will be campaigning to win in November" and that she will not take "anything for granted."
With the nomination secured, she will face Republican nominee Willard Linzy, well-known in his own right for participation in county-wide and east-side events.
Linzy gained a comfortable majority in the GOP’s primary, and spent the runoff season participating in a mix of community events, waiting to see who his opponent would be for November 8.
