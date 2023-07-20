Centrillium Protein recently broke ground on a 112,44-square-foot processing plant in Midwest City that is expected to employ more than 100 people in one of the most economically challenged parts of the OKC metro.
The new project was made possible by the establishment of the North Side Improvement District, that is Midwest City's third Tax Increment Finance District. The district will reimburse City expenses for establishing rail service to the site as well as the cost of necessary offsite public improvements.
Centrillim is wanting to take advantage of the Oklahoma Quality Jobs program through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
A V.I.P. reception was held for Centrillium Protein with Representatives from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce present as well as Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell last week.
Economic Director for the City Robert Coleman said, " This is a project we've been pursuing for almost two years, and it has been a pleasure to work with Centrillium and the Greater Oklahoma City Partnership to get to this point.... the partnership was instrumental in assisting in resolving utility issues to the site, and for that, we are very thankful."
The CEO of Centrillium Protein Jimmy Harrison is a 10-year veteran of the agricultural industry. Harrison commented, " Centrillium looked at other places, but Central Oklahoma made the most sense due to proximity of workforce and the availability of rail service."
This will be the first of two major industrial projects coming to Midwest City. American Glass is under contract for a 12-acre site in the Soldier Creek Industrial Park that will be the home to a 95,000- square-foot assembly plant that will break ground in August.
Coleman went on to say, " The City of Midwest City is investing nearly $10 million in making the transportation and public improvements necessary for two key industrial projects...this is further proof of our city council's commitment to improving the quality of life by creating jobs on the north side of the community"
Job opportunities will be available next summer but for further information contact Robert Coleman at (405) 739-1202.
