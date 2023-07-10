Oklahoma City Emergency Management Officials have closed the bridge off Britton Rd. between Post Rd. and Midwest Blvd. due to damage caused by flooding in the weekend storms.
Emergency Operations Manager Mike Love Jr. said, " Were going to try to do it as fast as we can.... everyone who lives out here knows that Britton is a shot to the highway to get to the rest of the city. It's going to impact a lot of people."
City crews are on site to look over the damage and engineers will be in today (Monday) to inspect the damage. Motorists who use the road are urged to find alternative routes until the bridge can re-open.
