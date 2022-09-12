Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation launches its Fall Family Film Series from Sept. 16 through Oct. 14.
Every Friday at 6:30 p.m., a different park will feature games and activities until sunset when an outdoor movie begins. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free, and popcorn will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation is proud to provide these films with the support of our sponsors, the Greater Oklahoma City Parks & Trails Foundation, Halff, Homeland, Magic Cleaners and Oklahoma Natural Gas.
In the event of inclement weather, the films will be postponed to another date and communicated through the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Facebook page:
Here's the schedule, according to a press release from the city government:
Friday, Sept. 16 • 6:30 p.m.
Pitts Park, 1920 N Kate Ave.
Encanto (PG)
Friday, Sept. 23 • 6:30 p.m.
Hefner Park, 3301 NW Grand Blvd.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)
Friday, Sept. 30 • 6:30 p.m.
Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Dr.
School of Rock (PG-13)
Friday, Oct. 7 • 6:30 p.m.
Schilling Park, 539 SE 25 St.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)
Friday, Oct. 14 • 6:30 p.m.
Taylor Park, 1115 SW 70 St.
The Princess and the Frog (G)
