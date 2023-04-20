Oklahoma City -– The First Americans Museum is set to host the Teton Trade Cloth by Lenape Fashion Summit at 7:30 p.m. on April 22, 2023, showcasing the best of Native American fashion.
This year event – the second annual summit -- will bring together emerging and established Native American fashion designers, highlighting a mix of traditional and contemporary designs, and a range of materials and techniques.
According to advance promotional materials, sent to The City Sentinel, “The fashion show promises to be a celebration of indigenous fashion, reflecting the beauty and culture of Native America, and the importance of preserving and promoting Native American culture and traditions through fashion.”
The Teton Trade Cloth by Lenape Fashion Summit has already become a platform for showcasing the rich culture and diversity of Native American fashion.
Hosted at the First Americans Museum (FAM) on the Oklahoma River, it attracts designers and artists from across the United States at “the Crossroads of America” – where Interstates 35 and 40 intersect.
Featured designers at this year’s event include Designs by Della, Michelle Luna -- Bitterwater for Redhouse, Sheel Designs, Marian Mike -- Breezy Designs, Queena Ribbon Designs, Kathleen Tom Garcia, JG Indie, Stitched by Millie, Native Springflower Creations, Bonnie Woodie and Penny Singer. Accessory designers include Shude Victors - Big Smoke Maker Designs, Shaydee Snow Pretends Eagle - S.N.O. Inc and Amanda Wilson - Weryackwe Tie Co.
General admission seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis with a cash bar.
VIP seating options include second- and front-row seating, an exclusive lounge, swag bag, appetizers and cash bar.
Designers will have their own featured booths available for purchase of their work.
The booths will open tomorrow (Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and re-open on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The FAM promotional staff says: “Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this unique celebration of Native American fashion.”
Tickets are on sale now at store.famok.org.
Additional Information From this link:
https://store.famok.org/products/teton-by-lenape-fashion-show?pr_prod_strat=use_description&pr_rec_id=87d727091&pr_rec_pid=7989930164470&pr_ref_pid=7707820523766&pr_seq=uniform&fbclid=IwAR0pZ62vvU9Lx3Il2L2_e9SJvc_eApVPliT0qKoaUQubTcamsAJuuXdtK4k&variant=44985035423990
Teton Trade Cloth By Lenape 2nd Annual Fashion Show returns -- doors open 7 p.m. | Funway show begins 7:30 p.m. Three ticketing options are available: $25 General Admission: seating is first come first served, cash bar available... $50 2nd & 3rd Row VIP: secured seating, swag bag, VIP lounge, appetizers and cash bar available... $100 Front Row VIP: secured runway seating, VIP swag bag, VIP lounge, appetizers, and cash bar available. Fashion Show … Hall Of The People: Doors open for all ticket holders at 7 p.m. Fashion Show begins at 7:30 p.m., Dress code: Dress to impress ...
News of this event is spreading quickly – check back at the FAM website to see if anything changes or evolves further. …
Notes: The mission of First Americans Museum (FAM) is to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000 square foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture, and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel staff prepared this story for posting. Check the city-sentinel.com archives here: (https://www.city-sentinel.com/tribal/ ) for a decade’s worth stories, features and other information on Native American issues.
