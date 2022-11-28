breaking
Finding Common Ground: Dr. Nyla Khan serves Oklahoma, saying ‘Thank You’ for many things -- including the honor of serving on the state Women’s Commission
- Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Dr. Nyla Ali Khan continues her life’s journey here in Oklahoma.
In a busy and fulfilling phase of her career, she has a brand new book, continuing work teaching at Oklahoma City Community College, completion of a year-long drive to sustain and strengthen her late husband’s medical clinic, and an increasingly visible role as an officer for the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW).
That’s not all, she has recently shared a wide range of contemplations, reflective affirmations about her roots in Kashmir and the new life she has developed in Oklahoma.
Just a few hours ago, she posted this: “My Oklahoman friends have taught me that home is not just a place, it’s a feeling. And maintaining unshakable faith in providence has provided me with an anchor. My friend Bobby likes to quote Meister Eckart, 11th century philosopher and mystic, who said, ‘If the only prayer you said in your whole life was “Thank You,” that would suffice.’ ”
Over the Thanksgiving weekend came a pair of Dr. Nyla gems.
First: “This Thanksgiving, let’s remind ourselves to transform our traumas into strengths.”
And then: “Thanksgiving is all about gratitude. … There is great strength in recognizing that life is never free of pain, and it is empowering to embrace that pain. There is great strength in recognizing that I held up with dignity and resilience when adversity knocked on my doors. There is great strength in finding meaning and purpose in adversity.
“My mother has always displayed immense stoicism and fortitude. She has the enviable quality to look on the brighter side of life, even in dismal conditions. I have learned a lot from her ability to stand up to even the most adverse situations with dignity and quiet self-confidence. My daughter, Iman, reminds me that life is full of purpose and meaning.As I understand more and more about resilience, I grow by navigating new terrain. And my friends and I give one another the gift of seeing strength in one another’ narrative.”
A couple of weeks back, she spoke at the Chickasha Public Library about her role as an Oklahoma Humanities Scholar, and shared her sense of “honor to serve on the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women!”
She is now the Advisory Council Chair for the Commission. The Commission is planning to focus on efforts to address the trafficking of the worldwide scourge of human trafficking, recommending policies to the governor and the Legislature in the coming year.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-commission-on-status-of-women-welcomes-new-officers----focus-for-coming/article_502ac79e-61d3-11ed-a78c-df80d9851be4.html )
In a recent edition – Friday newspaper, a weekly print product focused on Nichols Hills, northwest Oklahoma City and Edmond (among other places) – touted her as one of the three ‘Fridaylanders’ chosen to lead OCSW.
Just a few weeks back, she completed an arduous year of work to honor and sustain the work of her late husband, Dr. Mohammad Faisal Khan, who died in a hunting accident in 2021.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html )
Her new book is is an edited compilation: "Writings About Kashmir: Illuminating the Labyrinthine Region” from Routledge (Taylor & Francis Group).
Our Dr. Nyla is, in short, is a “Renaissance Woman” and more. She recently posted a succinct film review, a brief tribute on Facebook to “one of the icons of my adolescence, Sophia Loren, on screen after ages.”
She said Loren’s new “The Life Ahead” motion picture “is a story of redemption, finding camaraderie in the unlikeliest of places, and honoring the bond of humanity. She has delivered a stellar performance at the age of 86. .. [S]he plays the role of an Italian Holocaust survivor who is traumatized by a painful history.
“The complexity of this woman who is just as sensitive and vulnerable as she is imperious and strong is portrayed convincingly by Loren. In my adolescence, Sophia Loren was an incredibly glamorous actress, and she has aged gracefully. I see this movie as the celebration of a life well lived. And my take away from ‘The Life Ahead’ is that authentic talent doesn’t get rusty.”
Her reflections on the beloved Italian actress – not the acting or age parts, but the message part – might be deemed apt if one applied them to … Nyla herself.
She believes her work in the Humanities “enables me to bridge divides between urban and rural communities, and to bring every stakeholder to the table in order to build common ground.”
In these days, common ground is much-desired, but seemingly out of reach. Yet Dr. Nyla’s example and determination – in all areas – gives this observer and friend … hope. These days, that is a priceless commodity.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoma Humane Society announces hire of new President & Ceo, Mark Eby
- Finding Common Ground: Dr. Nyla Khan serves Oklahoma, saying ‘Thank You’ for many things -- including the honor of serving on the state Women’s Commission
- RIVERSPORT announces new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park
- Encouraging Support for ‘Paws of War’ on this GivingTuesday
- State Representative Justin Humphrey asks for Ethics Commission probe of Hofmeister
- Reporter's Notebook: At the State Capitol, the Beat goes on
- Another ‘Walk in the Rain’ – A Fair Analysis
- Mary Blakenship Pointer consults with City of Taipei staff during Taiwan trip
Most Popular
Articles
- RIVERSPORT announces new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park
- Oklahoma City's Paseo Arts Association has announced three exhibitions for December’s First Friday Gallery Walk.
- Winter Holiday Art Market at First Americans Museum Features 50 First American Artists
- Oklahoma Education Department secures $5.3 million grant to serve special needs children
- Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program through June 2023
- Oklahoma City University Esports hires new head coach-coordinator
- Zionist Organization of America honors former President Trump
- Reiners Slide into OKC for 2022 NRHA Futurity & Adequan® NAAC
- Oklahoma City Council member Mark Stonecipher Announces for Reelection
- Oklahoma City Museum of Art partners with Robin Marsh to benefit local charities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.