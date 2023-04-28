OKLAHOMA CITY – Only eight days ago, on April 20, the five members of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled 5-0 that death row inmate Richard Glossip, “has exhausted every avenue and we have found no legal or factual ground which would require relief in this case.”
In other news, Glossip’s legal team on April 24 challenged the legality of the Pardon and Parole Board clemency hearing that took place later that week.
After the previously mentioned Appeals Court ruling, Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight and Rep. Kevin McDugle did an interview posted on Twitter for The Lead with Jake Tapper on CNN on Thursday (April 20):
“It was a devastating ruling by the court.” Knight told Tapper.
“When the Attorney General of the State of Oklahoma says that he thinks this witness [Justin Sneed, the confessed murderer of Barry Van Treese], makes ‘material misstatements,’ that’s now undisputed, so there’s no reason to believe that witness at all. So we have the only witness that has said Richard Glossip had anything to do with this is now an admitted liar and the court won’t see through that and allow a new trial.”
Knight continued, “We will be filing a writ in the United States Supreme Court and we’ll probably take action in other courts as well. We cannot allow this. I’m with the Attorney General in this, he’s a very courageous man to take the steps that he’s taken and when he says he can’t allow this to stand…well, I can’t either. So, we won’t.”
Knight also relayed to Tapper the conversation he had with Glossip:
“He said today to me, ‘Don, should I be prepared to be killed on May 18?’ That was about as low a point as I’ve seen him, and this is his ninth execution date. This is tough. He’s been down this road far too many times. No one should have to endure that.”
During the CNN interview, state Representative Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, told Tapper he planned to ask Governor Kevin Stitt to grant a 60-day stay of Glossip’s execution.
McDugle said lawmakers at the State Capitol were considering changes to Oklahoma’s post-conviction relief law i.e., revisions which would allow a case to go back before the Court of Criminal Appeals in circumstances such as these.
“We’re going to give them one more opportunity and if I can get this law changed and get the governor to sign it and make it retroactive, they’ll have one more chance,” McDugle said.
“If they deny this next chance, then I’ll be seeking impeachment for the judges here in the state of Oklahoma because it’s ridiculous to see the evidence in this case and for them to ignore it,” he added.
Time Crunch
Although it is now nearly May, and several legislative deadlines have passed, the Oklahoma Legislature could still consider new statutory proposals.
Glossip’s attorneys have since filed the Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution with the U.S. Supreme Court on April 26.
The legal team also filed a law suit against the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on April 24 regarding the fact that the hearing proceeded with only 4 or the 5 board members.
Due to the deadlocked outcome (vote was 2 to 2) of the Pardon and Parole Board denying clemency to Glossip, with one member recusing, Glossip’s execution is now set for May 18.
A nationwide movement has begun asking Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to grant a 60-day reprieve for Richard Glossip. For more information, click here.
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus and Darla Shelden is senior reporter for The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City).
