Moore, Oklahoma – Fertile Ground Cooperative is announcing an opt-in residential mixed recycling program for those living in the City of Moore.
An in formational "question and answer" session is set for this coming Monday, July 3.
In a press release to The City Sentinel, the cooperative's leaders said, "It is clear from the repeated close votes that demand for recycling service exists."
Home recycling service has been common in cities throughout the country for decades.
Diverting waste from landfills is not only ecologically beneficial but also economically advantageous for both citizens and the environment, organizers of the program believe. And, “Recycling allows materials to be reused to the benefit of everyone.”
Terry Craghead, President of Fertile Ground stated: “We believe that all people should have convenient access to participate in the benefits of recycling. Individuals can make a difference, a community can make an impact.
"In the past decade we have helped hundreds of Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses reduce the amount of waste that goes to the landfill and we want to include Moore.”
Fertile Ground has provided residential and commercial recycling in the Oklahoma City metro area for more than a decade.
Organizers believe "Offices, restaurants, retail, and apartments can all benefit from being able to recycle."
Fertile Ground Cooperative believes "it is time to offer an opt-in service for those who are unable to participate in the city’s recycling drop off program."
The program will start when 100 households sign up for service.
The cooperative said, "We can begin service when 100 households in Moore sign up for service. The cost starts at $17.99 per month. If we reach 1,000 households the price goes down to $15.99 per month and if we get 3,000 households the price will be just $13.99 per month. The benefit of going citywide is that it shares the costs. So as the opt-in service grows, we plan to pass those savings along. We encourage anyone who is interested to sign up."
Residents of Moore, Oklahoma are invited to a Q&A event with Fertile Ground Cooperative scheduled for Monday July 3 from 5:30 - 6:30 pm at the Moore Public Library, 225 South Howard Avenue Moore, 73160.
Notes: Fertile Ground (www.fertilegroundok.coop/recyclemoore ) is a worker-owned cooperative that specializes in composting, recycling, and trash services. They service residential, multifamily and commercial properties across the metro. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this story from a press release transmitted by Ofelia Ochoa of Fertile Ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.