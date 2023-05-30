OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie counties will begin new hours of operation on Thursday, June 1.
The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20. The new operating hours for the centers in McClain and Pottawatomie counties are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday. Those centers are located at:
McClain County: Cole Community Center, 26887 Main Street, Blanchard, OK 73010
Pottawatomie County: 130 N Louisa Ave., Shawnee, OK 74801
Cleveland County: The hours for the DRC in Cleveland County are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed Sunday and Wednesday. The DRC is located at: 12 Corners Baptist Church, 15601 E Etowah Road, Noble, OK 73068
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
When visiting a DRC, Oklahoma residents can get additional help with the following:
*Apply for assistance.
* Learn the status of your FEMA application and get information on how to appeal your status if needed.
* Understand any letters you get from FEMA.
* Get answers to questions or update information in your FEMA application.
* Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.
* Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance loan programs.
* No appointments are necessary.
You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4706. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
More about FEMA
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448). If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for your service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
Recently, U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced a policy change granting 12 months of no payments and 0% interest. This pertains to all disaster loans approved in response to disasters declared on or after September 21, 2022, through September 30, 2023.
This policy change will benefit disaster survivors and help them to decrease the overall cost of recovery by reducing the amount of accrued interest they must repay.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is the federal government’s primary source of funds for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters, fund repairs or rebuilding efforts, and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. These disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, using material provided by the FEMA communications staff
