featured breaking
Father-Son Duo (Kerry Mills and Christopher Mills) Honored as Oklahoma House Veterans of the Week
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Kerry Mills and Oklahoma Army National Guard Sergeant Christopher Mills were honored as Veterans of the Week in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday, March 27.
Their sponsoring representative, state Representative John Talley, R-Stillwater, said he believed this was the first time a father and son have been honored as the House's Veteran of the Week at the same time.
"I am honored to recognize Senior Master Sergeant Mills and Sergeant Mills for their years of service to our great nation," Talley said.
"Throughout their service, they both exemplified bravery, dedication and patriotism. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to thank them personally for their contributions and sacrifices preserving the freedom and way of life we hold so dear."
SMSgt. Kerry Mills, a Cushing native, joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in January 1986. He received his commission as a lieutenant in Bravo Company of the 279th Battalion, 45th Infantry Division in Aug. 1987 and went on to attain the rank of First Lieutenant.
In Oct. 1994, SMSgt. Mills enlisted in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, joining the 137th Airlift Wing as a C-130 Crew Chief at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City. He later transferred as a C-130 Flight Engineer to the 139th Airlift Wing, 180th Airlift Squadron at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, 2008.
Throughout his 36 years of service, SMSgt. (Kerry) Mills received 5 Aerial Achievement Medals for over 125 combat missions during his deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and various other locations in Europe, Southwest Asia, South and Central America, and Africa.
He logged a total of 4,543 flight hours and received numerous medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
SMSgt. (Kerry) Mills has been married to his wife Glenda for 40 years, with whom he has five children, including Sergeant Christopher Mills.
Sgt. Chris Mills joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 2015 and completed his training at Fort Benning, Georgia in January 2016. He was assigned to Delta Company, 179th Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stationed in Ponca City and later volunteered for a deployment to Afghanistan with the 180th Cavalry Regiment out of Durant.
Sgt. Mills was awarded several medals for his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Sgt. (Chris) Mills was promoted to E5 in February 2020 and received his honorable discharge in the summer of 2021, after which he returned to Cushing to work for the family business.
At the end of the presentation on the House floor this week, the father-son duo led the House in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Father-Son Duo (Kerry Mills and Christopher Mills) Honored as Oklahoma House Veterans of the Week
- Stop China from Buying Up U.S. Farmland! Senator James Lankford
- Mollie Spencer Farm to host 2nd annual Spring Open House in Yukon April 1
- DHS Announces Some Families Begin Receiving Disability Services but Challenges Remain
- Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs opposes changes to House bill 1935
- Oklahoma County Clerk: For Derrick Scobey
- April 4 runoff election for Ward 5 Oklahoma City Council seat – and other local races
- Congressman Josh Brecheen gets First Things First as he slams indictment of President Trump and backs vital push for lower energy costs
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano's teacher professional development bill heads to Senate | Streamlines Professional Development for Teachers
- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern reacts to Speaker McCarthy demand letter to Biden
- Oklahoma County Clerk Special Election on April 4 – Derrick Scobey vs. Maressa Treat
- Cartels Waging Deadly War on Americans | It's Happening Where You Live, Oklahoma
- Overnight Shooting leaves Mother Dead, Daughter Hospitalized & Suspect in Custody in OKC
- Stop China from Buying Up U.S. Farmland! Senator James Lankford
- Oklahoma Senate approves Joe Newhouse's bill to allow OMMA director to shut down marijuana operations causing environmental damage
- Disability Counts in Oklahoma | Developmental Disability Day at Capitol Slated March 23rd
- Women’s History Month is another reminder of the work left to do on women’s imprisonment in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City to host spring cleaning event April 1 for computers, tires, ammunition and medication
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.