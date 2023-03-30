OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Kerry Mills and Oklahoma Army National Guard Sergeant Christopher Mills were honored as Veterans of the Week in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday, March 27.
 
Their sponsoring representative, state Representative John Talley, R-Stillwater, said he believed this was the first time a father and son have been honored as the House's Veteran of the Week at the same time.
 
"I am honored to recognize Senior Master Sergeant Mills and Sergeant Mills for their years of service to our great nation," Talley said.
 
"Throughout their service, they both exemplified bravery, dedication and patriotism. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to thank them personally for their contributions and sacrifices preserving the freedom and way of life we hold so dear."
 
SMSgt. Kerry Mills, a Cushing native, joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in January 1986. He received his commission as a lieutenant in Bravo Company of the 279th Battalion, 45th Infantry Division in Aug. 1987 and went on to attain the rank of First Lieutenant.
 
In Oct. 1994, SMSgt. Mills enlisted in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, joining the 137th Airlift Wing as a C-130 Crew Chief at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City. He later transferred as a C-130 Flight Engineer to the 139th Airlift Wing, 180th Airlift Squadron at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, 2008.
 
Throughout his 36 years of service, SMSgt. (Kerry) Mills received 5 Aerial Achievement Medals for over 125 combat missions during his deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and various other locations in Europe, Southwest Asia, South and Central America, and Africa.
 
He logged a total of 4,543 flight hours and received numerous medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
 
SMSgt. (Kerry) Mills has been married to his wife Glenda for 40 years, with whom he has five children, including Sergeant Christopher Mills.
 
Sgt. Chris Mills joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 2015 and completed his training at Fort Benning, Georgia in January 2016. He was assigned to Delta Company, 179th Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stationed in Ponca City and later volunteered for a deployment to Afghanistan with the 180th Cavalry Regiment out of Durant.
 
Sgt. Mills was awarded several medals for his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
 
Sgt. (Chris) Mills was promoted to E5 in February 2020 and received his honorable discharge in the summer of 2021, after which he returned to Cushing to work for the family business.
 
At the end of the presentation on the House floor this week, the father-son duo led the House in the Pledge of Allegiance.
 
 
 
 

