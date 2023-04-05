Fair Miles Oklahoma (State Transportation) is seeking participants for incentivized pilot project
Oklahoma City -- Fair Miles Oklahoma, a research program aimed at identifying alternative approaches to funding the state's transportation needs, is now seeking participants for a new pilot project.
The pay-per-mile pilot program seeks to explore potential revenue streams for the state's roads and bridges while promoting fairness and sustainability.
On-going increases in fuel efficiency, combined with the transition to alternative fuels and electric vehicles, will decrease available fuel tax revenues to fund Oklahoma’s transportation infrastructure maintenance and future innovation.
Fair Miles Oklahoma, mandated by the state legislature with the adoption of House Bill 1712, seeks to explore alternative funding options to replace the state fuel tax.
The pay-per-mile pilot project is limited to only 500 participants who will report their mileage monthly for six months starting in June 2023. During the course of the pilot, participants will be asked to complete five short surveys and will receive a $10 gift card after each completed survey, totaling $50 in gift cards.
Participants will be selected to maximize both vehicle fuel type and geographic diversity to gain an understanding of how such a program might function across a diverse range of Oklahoma drivers.
Results from the Fair Miles Oklahoma pay-per-mile pilot project will help guide the state as it seeks fair and sustainable sources of revenue to fund maintenance and improvements in the state's transportation infrastructure, including roads and bridges, for the future.
To volunteer as a participant and shape the future of funding for safe roads and bridges in Oklahoma, sign up at www.fairmilesok.com.
Visit the website to learn more about the Fair Miles Oklahoma pilot project.
Note: Fair Miles Oklahoma is a research program mandated by the state legislature in 2021. Oklahoma is proactively exploring long-term funding options to maintain and innovate the state's roads and bridges. The need for this project was identified based on a national trend of declining fuel tax revenues as a result of improved fuel efficiency and the transition to alternative fuels and electric vehicles. Oklahomans are invited to help solve this potential problem by participating in a state-wide pilot project. All participants must do is register, continue driving as normal, report their miles driven, and share feedback about the experience. No actual fees will be collected as part of this pilot project. For more information and to register, please go to www.fairmilesok.com or stop by the Fair Miles booth at the Tulsa Auto Show held April 14-16, 2023.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Wide Open Experimental Film Festival to showcase 45 films at Oklahoma City Museum of Art
- OKC Animal Shelter infection closing - update
- Republican Maressa Treat narrowly defeats Democratic nominee Derrick Scobey for Oklahoma County Clerk's job
- Veterans for America First (VFAF), aka Veterans for Trump, name the former President hero of the month for April 2023, President Stan Fitzgerald announces
- Matt Hinkle wins runoff election for Oklahoma City’s Ward 5 City Council job, defeating Thuan Hieu Nguyen
- Fair Miles Oklahoma (State Transportation) is seeking participants for incentivized pilot project
- Mad about Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s Moves: U.S. Representatives Stephanie Bice, Josh Brecheen and Kevin Hern slam ‘political’ indictment and steps against former President Donald Trump
- Trump's Unsealed Full Indictment. Read it Here & see DA Bragg's Press Conference
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- James Lankford of Oklahoma Stands Firmly Against Biden’s Waters of the U.S. Overreach
- Spotlight on taxes: Oklahoma Income Taxes
- Congressman Josh Brecheen gets First Things First as he slams indictment of President Trump and backs vital push for lower energy costs
- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, celebrates passage of House Resolution 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act
- Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announces 2023 Academic All-State Scholars
- Stop China from Buying Up U.S. Farmland! Senator James Lankford
- Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs opposes changes to House bill 1935
- SNEAK ATTACK -- A Media Advisory from Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony
- Amid a surge of spring yard signs and texts, low turnout apparent for Oklahoma County Clerk and other April 4 races
- Fires advance toward northeast in Oklahoma
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.