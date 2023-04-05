Oklahoma City -- Fair Miles Oklahoma, a research program aimed at identifying alternative approaches to funding the state's transportation needs, is now seeking participants for a new pilot project.
The pay-per-mile pilot program seeks to explore potential revenue streams for the state's roads and bridges while promoting fairness and sustainability.
 
On-going increases in fuel efficiency, combined with the transition to alternative fuels and electric vehicles, will decrease available fuel tax revenues to fund Oklahoma’s transportation infrastructure maintenance and future innovation.
 
Fair Miles Oklahoma, mandated by the state legislature with the adoption of House Bill 1712, seeks to explore alternative funding options to replace the state fuel tax.
 
The pay-per-mile pilot project is limited to only 500 participants who will report their mileage monthly for six months starting in June 2023. During the course of the pilot, participants will be asked to complete five short surveys and will receive a $10 gift card after each completed survey, totaling $50 in gift cards.
Participants will be selected to maximize both vehicle fuel type and geographic diversity to gain an understanding of how such a program might function across a diverse range of Oklahoma drivers.
 
Results from the Fair Miles Oklahoma pay-per-mile pilot project will help guide the state as it seeks fair and sustainable sources of revenue to fund maintenance and improvements in the state's transportation infrastructure, including roads and bridges, for the future.
 
To volunteer as a participant and shape the future of funding for safe roads and bridges in Oklahoma, sign up at www.fairmilesok.com.
Visit the website to learn more about the Fair Miles Oklahoma pilot project.
 
Note: Fair Miles Oklahoma is a research program mandated by the state legislature in 2021. Oklahoma is proactively exploring long-term funding options to maintain and innovate the state's roads and bridges. The need for this project was identified based on a national trend of declining fuel tax revenues as a result of improved fuel efficiency and the transition to alternative fuels and electric vehicles. Oklahomans are invited to help solve this potential problem by participating in a state-wide pilot project. All participants must do is register, continue driving as normal, report their miles driven, and share feedback about the experience. No actual fees will be collected as part of this pilot project. For more information and to register, please go to www.fairmilesok.com or stop by the Fair Miles booth at the Tulsa Auto Show held April 14-16, 2023.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.