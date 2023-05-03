An Oklahoma City woman, Karina Escobar was arrested for vandalizing over 30 headstones in the Britton Cemetery over the weekend. Escobar was seen with a hammer in the cemetery around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A woman Susanna Sawyer who lives nearby heard yelling and cussing and sounds of hammering and actually filmed her doing the damage. Escobar was just going to town on the headstones, and it was really disturbing according to Sawyer.
The cemetery manager Tom Demuth said Escobar returned one hour later and witnessed her doing the damage and he reported it to the authorities. Police could not find Escobar, but he says her using a blue cobalt shovel to pummel the stones.
Escobar was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma City Detention Center and facing malicious destruction of property $1000 or more which is a misdemeanor charge for injury to a cemetery, gravestone, or tomb.
Demuth, the cemetery manager estimated damages to be from $5000 to $10000.
