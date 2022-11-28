Nesconset, New York – GivingTuesday provides a day set aside each year to encourage people to donate to support charity. Starting in 2012, it was allocated that the first Tuesday following Black Friday would be “GivingTuesday.”
Over the past decade, it has evolved and now some honor the practice every Tuesday, encouraging more frequent support to worthy causes.
Charities have unique missions to assist those in need, but they can only do it with the help of people in the community. Paws of War is one of the charities drawing financial supporters, old and new, this GivingTuesday.
"We are incredibly thankful to our supporters," explains Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "We do impactful work all year long, but it wouldn't be possible without people making it financially possible."
According to a press release from advocates, the organization’s programs touch the lives of so many of “hero veterans, active duty military, first responders and animals in need.”
Reasons to support Paws of War this GivingTuesday:
Variety of services. Paws of War has a variety of programs, including relocating rescued pets for overseas U.S. military members, saving dogs, and training them to be provided free of charge to veterans in need of a service dog, fostering dogs, and more.
Training. Over 200 service and support dog teams currently in training.
Supporting the mission. Supporters can help make the excellent work the organization does possible. Over 100 dogs and cats rescued by U.S. Troops deployed overseas, brought to safety in the U.S. and reunited with their soldiers in 2022 through our War Torn pups and cats program.
Helping Veterans. The organization focuses on helping veterans and saving animals. Mobile Veterinary Clinic providing free veterinary care to veterans and first responders who need assistance.
Disaster response. Paws of War is a boots on the ground organization and has an active disaster response team. They aided in the following recent events: deployed to Florida in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, providing food, generators and supplies to American Legion and VFW halls, as well as veterans and first responders homes. Also, volunteers are still on the ground operating feeding stations, emergency veterinary clinics and supporting animal shelters across Ukraine.
Providing housing and support. The organization provides help for homeless veterans with service animals or pets who would rather sleep on the streets then give up their best friend.
“The surge in demand for our services that started in 2020 when COVID hit has not slowed down, even as our fundraising has faced many challenges,” added Misseri.
“We can’t let our heroes down, they have already sacrificed so much.”
Paws of War has been operating worldwide since 2014, helping the military save the animals they rescue while deployed overseas. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc. As the demand for Paws of War's services grew, traditional fundraisers like galas and golf outings were sidelined, putting a crimp in the needed funding to keep these services going, the organization’s leaders said in their press press release.
Paws of War has a large loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate, visit its site at: https://pawsofwar.networkforgood.com/projects/178851-giving-tuesday-2022
Note: To learn more about Paws of War visit its site at: http://pawsofwar.org. Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs in being service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans.
