September is EMSA care month in Oklahoma City, a time when Oklahoma City residents can change their membership with the ambulance service from September 1-30.
Membership covers out of pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports, ending at a hospital ER anywhere in the EMSA service area, which is most of the Oklahoma City and the Tulsa metro areas.
It applies to all permanent members of the household, regardless of their age, relationship to each other, or even if they do not have medical insurance.
Oklahoma City residents who are not EMSAcare members can enroll by calling 405-297-2833. Enrollment results in A. $3.65 monthly charge included on your Oklahoma City utility bill. Members who want a membership can print one at www.emsaonline.com/EMSAcare/
Even with good insurance coverage, a typical emergency ambulance ride can cost a patient above $800. It could cost more than $1400 without insurance. EMSAcare covers everything a patient would owe, including copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.
Those enrolled in the program may also opt out during the election but will not be able to enroll again until September of next year. Those who opt out may be responsible for out-of-pocket expenses associated with treatment.
If a resident takes no action, their enrollment status will not change.
Residents living in multifamily housing units, such as apartments, who do not have any OKC utility account can check with their landlord to determine if they are enrolled in the program. If not, those residents can enroll directly with them. For an additional fee by calling 405-396-2888 or by visiting www.emsaonline.com /.
EMSAcare’s promise to patients: Whether insurance covers a little, a lot or nothing at all for emergency medical services, EMSAcare covers what insurance does not for emergency transports.
· How EMSAcare works: If insured, EMSA will request your insurance information to bill your provider for the transport. Then EMSAcare will cover any additional remaining fees or out-of-pocket expenses like co-payments or deductibles. Every patient will receive a statement from EMSA after an ambulance transport typically notifying the patient of the amount EMSA will bill the insurance provider or request additional insurance information. If uninsured, EMSAcare will cover the costs for qualified emergency medical transport.
· Which transports are covered:
All emergency transport in EMSA’s service areas is fully covered regardless of where you are picked up.
The transport does not have to originate from your home.
EMSA’s service area includes Oklahoma City, Nichols Hills, The Village, and the Tulsa metro area.
There is no limit to the number of forms of transport that are covered.
· Program enrollment status:
Current program participants will see their enrollment status noted as a medical services program fee on their water bill. For those who do not receive a water bill like residents of multi-housing units,
City ordinance requires property managers to notify residents in writing if the property is covered by the EMSAcare program. If you do not know if you are covered, contact your property manager or the Utilities Department at (405) 297-2833
