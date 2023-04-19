When: Friday, April 21st 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: EMSA Headquarters, 6205 S. Sooner Road in Oklahoma City
What: To mark three months of whole blood availability on EMSA Supervisor vehicles in the Oklahoma City area, EMSA is hosting a blood drive at its headquarters in partnership with Our Blood Institute.
The blood type most needed to help trauma patients is type O positive whole blood, which has been tested for low levels of certain antibodies to make it safe for use with many patients during trauma or other emergency situations in which time isn’t available for testing to find the exact blood match.
This type of whole blood can be transfused very quickly, started at the site of an emergency event, and carries with it all the critical oxygenation and clotting properties to help support a patient during emergency ambulance transport to a trauma center’s emergency department. Studies have shown that survival rates increase dramatically when this product is administered by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals.
Additionally, donors can learn CPR, meet with EMSA recruiters, and tour an EMSA ambulance.
Members of the public can sign up for Friday’s Blood Drive here: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/436620
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. A Photo ID is required.
Why: Whole blood is critical in trauma care because it provides all the components of blood: red blood cells, platelets, and plasma. EMSA believes its staff can set an example for the community about the importance of blood drives and blood donation by hosting our first large-scale donation drive at our new Oklahoma City headquarters.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report.
