Oklahoma City (July 26, 2023) – The Emerge Empowered Summer Summit 2023, a free event open to all Oklahoma professionals, will bring together generations of accomplished Oklahomans with insights from business leaders and industry experts from companies like Google, Jones PR, OK State System of Higher Education, the Department of Commerce and the State Chamber, among others.
Admission is free but pre-registration is encouraged (see below).
Guests are provided lunch and a networking happy hour will take place after conclusions of what organizers describe as “our top-notch programming.”
Scheduled for August 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Oklahoma Community College Campus Visual Performing Arts Auditorium, the Emerge Empowered Summer Summit 2023 will be an inspiring gathering dedicated to fostering multi-generational knowledge transfer, collaboration, and innovation for actively shaping Oklahoma’s workforce.
The summit aims to foster meaningful connections and empower the next generation of leaders through a variety of fascinating keynote speakers.
Google professional Caroline Levens will discuss the transformative $1 Billion “Grow with Google” initiative to help job seekers access high-paying jobs.
Public policy expert Bailey Perkins Wright will provide valuable insights on driving positive social impact and policy change.
J.C. Watts, former US Congressman and University of Oklahoma quarterback will share truths about finding strength from within.
These luminaries, along with many other industry experts, such as Brent Skarky from The State Chamber of Oklahoma, Amy Loftis-Walton, 2022 Journal Record Oklahoma’s Woman of the Year and Dr. Marion Paden from Leadership Oklahoma will captivate the audience with their wisdom and passion at this prestigious gathering.
In addition to the insightful sessions, attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch and happy hour, providing ample opportunities for networking and building valuable connections.
The 2022 Inaugural Class of 55 over 55 Inspiring Oklahomans, their friends and the NextGen Under 30 Honorees from the past 12 years will collaborate at the Summit.
Admission to the Emerge Empowered Summer Summit 2023 is free of charge and open to any Oklahoma professional; however, seating is limited. To RSVP for this in-demand event, go to https://nextgenunder30.com/2023summit/ .
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story for posting, working from a press releases provided by Jones PR of Oklahoma City.
