Embark - Oklahoma City's public bus system - has been selected by the Department of Transportation to receive a $10 million grant to make improvements to the system.
The Federal Government broke the grant down into two grants in which the Embark system will get $4 million for new buses and $5.8 million will fund a new design for a expanded headquarters.
Embark Director Jason Ferbrache said, "and of course, with public transit growing like its been growing and the trajectory that we are on, we will need those new facilities and extra room for equipment and people...that is how much it is to design a facility that will be the center of a growing system...when we say design I mean that's taking the idea of a facility to serve the region for the next 20 years into account so that's a significant facility."
The money will buy 8 or 9 new buses that will help keep the fleet up and running and on schedule and will improve reliability.
The hope is that those new designs will be complete by next year.
