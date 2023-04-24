Norman, Oklahoma -- As the demand for quality mental health care continues to skyrocket, Ellie Mental Health (a franchise "that makes quality mental health services more accessible" -- in the words of a press release) -- continues a rapid national expansion with a Norman location.
Local salesman and entrepreneur, Ryan Dent, plans to transform the mental health culture in Oklahoma by bringing Ellie’s creative solutions and innovative thinking to help reduce barriers to quality mental health services.
The new clinic, located at 1215 Crossroads Blvd, Suite 106, Norman, OK 73072, officially opened in February.
Dent, a regional sales manager, was drawn to Ellie Mental Health’s mission to change the culture and accessibility of mental health services. The opening communication to reporters noted he was "Looking to start a business of his own in the area" and "chose the brand to help break the stigma surrounding mental health and fill a demand in the community.”
Dent reflected as the opening neared, “I chose Ellie Mental Health because of its unique approach. There is a large stigma surrounding mental health, and Ellie works to break it.
"When you walk into an Ellie location, it doesn’t feel like you’re walking into a doctor’s office – it feels like you’re walking into a home. It’s comforting and relaxing, giving our clients the ability to open up in a safe environment.”
Nicole Brown, Clinical Director at Ellie Mental Health in Norman, has "worked in the mental health field for years and holds a long list of certifications as a Licensed Professional Counselor, Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor, Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, and Substance Abuse Professional."
Before joining Ellie, Brown owned a private practice working with substance abuse issues. She closed that to become Program Therapist for one of the Five Civilized Tribes of Oklahoma.
According to the news release, Brown believes, "The tribe provided her with an opportunity to gain many new tools, including EMDR training. Through her previous career endeavors, she developed a wide range of experience working with a variety of issues that will be beneficial to the Norman community."
“Norman has a high need for mental health facilities,” Brown said.
“There are several inpatient facilities in the area, but there is a long wait list for outpatient facilities. It’s important to have quick and easy access to mental health care services. If you are stuck on a waitlist, especially after inpatient treatment, it’s easy to fall through the gap and lose the progress you made.”
Dent and Brown have said they were proud to bring Ellie Mental Health’s unique and accessible care to the Norman Community.
They want to assure the location delivers quality mental health care and has "a strong, diverse and committed team of faculty to help the community feel safe and supported through both in-person and online therapy for individuals, couples, families, and more."
The announcement of the opening of the facility coincides with National Counseling Awareness Month (April), and it is working to end the stigma surrounding mental health services and make mental health care accessible for all.
For more information about Ellie Mental Health Norman and the services they will be providing to the community, visit https://elliementalhealth.com/locations/norman-ok/.
To make an appointment at the Norman location, call (405) 253-5417.
“Ultimately, I want to develop a team with a range of specialties and treatment modalities,” Brown continued.
“It’s important to me to meet people where they’re at – whatever they’re facing, I want Ellie to be able to help. We plan to address a variety of needs, including trauma victims, family issues, mood and personality disorders, and substance abuse, as well as be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.”
Notes: Ellie Mental Health is a ‘millennial-made and owned’ mental health agency that is expanding across the nation. The company says it is "transforming the culture of mental healthcare by providing creative solutions and using innovative thinking to reduce barriers in accessing mental health services. For more information on Ellie Mental Health, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/. Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel prepared this story, adapting it from a press release sent by Amara Lyons of 'Franchise Elevator,' a national public relations firm.
