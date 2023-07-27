Edmond, Oklahoma -- The first steps are underway to replace Edmond’s city hall and municipal courts building which will add a parking garage in an 18-month project downtown.
On Monday, July 25, members of Edmond's City Council authorized paying Flintco (the job’s construction manager) $6.9 million to start the work.
Two buildings will be removed to make room for the demolition of the existing structure at 28 East Main Street, which is the southwest corner of Main and Littler, the site where the a new 59,000-square-foot city hall will be built.
The center was bought for $400,000 in 1993 from First Baptist Church of Edmond and then rented out for community events for the past 30 years.
Edmond also leased space inside the building to Oklahoma County to establish a satellite office there in 1997 to provide services to area residents.
The new parking garage will be built at the intersection's southeast corner after another office building is cleared from the apace.
That new garage facility will be three stories tall, with 216 free parking spaces for city employees and downtown visitors.
Earlier plans to build additional parking and retail space were scrapped to trim costs.
The 15,000-square-foot municipal court building will be built on a surface parking lot located between the garage and the Boulevard intersection.
Buildings are being prepared for demolition as plans move toward the construction of a new downtown Edmonds city hall, a municipal court building, and a parking garage.
Employees and services have been moved from the building and littler will be closed between First and Main, and Main will be closed in front of the community center while the project is being built.
The new City Center will be completed by April 2025.
City officials have said the new buildings will give employees attractive, secure, and functional places to work and provide improved services and meeting spaces.
The project is being paid for using $$44 million borrowed from an area bank on a 15-year note earlier this year.
The city will retire the city center debt using revenue collected through a temporary half-cent sales tax voters agreed to extend in 2016 to help pay for it and other projects.
The $6.9 million the Council paid Flintco this week will cover its construction and management services for the entire project, plus pay for required performance bonds and insurance.
About $1.3 million will be set aside for contingency purposes.
The payment includes the cost of demolition.
Andy Conyers -- assistant city manager for administration for Edmond -- said, “This is a project that has been years in the making, we are off to a great start as far as construction of these three buildings goes.”
